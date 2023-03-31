One pilot student in Mzansi shared a prank that he couldn't wait to play on his passengers one day, and it was a viral hit

Online users were in stitches over the dark humour in this gent's TikTok, which got 600 000 views

The video was a viral hit as he used an African hymn song that references death to deliver his joke

A future South African pilot had many people laughing after making a dark joke. The guy made a TikTok of the plane, amused about death.

A South African future pilot said he wants to one day make a joke about being unable to land. Image: TikTok/@hawkes01

The video got over 80 000 likes from amused netizens. Many people commented on the video adding to the joke.

Soon-to-be pilot shares fantasy about pulling joke on passengers

A pilot on TikTok, @hawkes01, said that he wants to joke about not being able to land the plan on his passengers. In the video, he shared a clip of himself lip-syncing to a song about death.

Online users in stitches over future pilot's TikTok

Many people thought his use of an African song was funny. People love to see funny moments from professionals, and this guy's joke was a hit.

Siphokazi Figlan commented:

"We can't be the new adults."

kaycee commented:

"I can't believe the future is in our hands, we are not ready to be adults hle."

mase meister commented:

"The more friends who are pilots and doctors, the more I don't trust doctors and pilots."

user5788842225 commented:

"I am afraid I'd sing along."

ayanda nomanddela commented:

"Future pilot yethu."

