A viral Instagram video shows a young man using a gigantic tractor tyre to walk on an expressway

In the video, the man climbed on the tyre and used his legs to roll it backwards in an interesting way

The video showing the man's incredible skills has since gone viral and drawn comments from Instagram users

An Instagram video shows the moment a man emerged on an expressway riding a big tractor tyre.

The man was walking on the tyre while it kept rolling, and his excellent skill stunned Instagram users after the video was posted by @kilitusk_adventure.

The man performed stunts on the tractor tyre. Photo credit: TikTok/@kilitusk_adventure.

Source: UGC

In the video, the man stood on top of the big tractor tyre with confidence and unshaken bravery.

Man rides on a big tractor tyre, video goes viral

The brave man casually walked on the rolling tyre as if it was not a challenging task.

At some point, the man brought out a rope and started skipping on top of the tyre as it rolled backwards.

As he skipped, the giant tyre rolled faster. He performed the nice stunt on an expressway where cars plied.

The video, said to have been recorded in Tanzania, has stunned many Instagram users. @nwe also reposted it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@drdolorofficial said:

"I thought I have seen it all."

@dunga.gomes933 reacted:

"Africa is a place where you can see every kind of talent, for real."

@calvingeodfrey said:

"I am always proud to born here #Tanzania #Zanzibar. This country is amazing. There are a lot of problems but you can't stop enjoying life."

@target__beans said:

"How did he get there?"

@koku_diaries said:

"The best country in the world."

@herinyangassa said:

"He is from Tanzania. I know this brother."

