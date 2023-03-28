Sometimes, after dancing to a few songs at the club, our friends around us can start to smell less than pleasant

One man had the perfect solution, dance right up to them and apply deodorant on them-mid groove

Mzansi had to double-take after seeing the video as some were confused by the joke, while others were curious about the roll-on

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When your friends don't smell so good, it can be hard to be the one to tell them. One hilarious young partygoer has come up with a genius solution. He applies the deodorant during the jive.

Mzansi has jokes over a man who brings roll-on to a party. Image: @Wandile_Ntulie Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a video posted by @Wandile_Ntulie, a man is seen dancing with a young lady. As soon as the unsuspecting girl lifted her arms, the man applied deodorant all over her armpits.

Man applies deodorant to woman at groove

The clip garnered mixed reactions - some don't know how to feel, while others are confused about why he had the roll-on in the first place. But one thing is sure: anyone who gets a glimpse of the video is about to laugh until they cry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video here:

Mzansi was confused and tickled at the same time

The man with the new dance move has a lot of explaining to do because Mzansi would like to know why?

The comments blew up, and Briefly News compiled the best ones:

@ScelowMsibi got right to the point:

"Where did he get the deodorant?"

@UNCLE_T_BN was shaken:

"He came prepared for violence."

@Mphozesta could not understand:

"I've got so many questions at this point."

@Sabz_ww wants to know the game plan:

"So does he always go to groove with roll on?"

SA's Madea gives viral Bacardi challenge whole new spin in a towel, Mzansi asks for dancing tips

Briefly News reported about South Africa's version of Madea and his latest dance.

This time he took on the now viral Baracrdi dance. Dressed in nothing but a towel, he mimicked the girls in the club.

As usual, people thought he was a genius. His moves and outfit had Mzansi clapping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News