A farmer from Mpumalanga has gone viral on TikTok after he was seen handling a bull in a video that received over 200k views

The video shows the farmer holding onto the animal while guiding it, but the bull was not easy to tame and put up a fight

Netizens praised the farmer for his strength and compared him to rugby players and action heroes like Chuck Norris

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mpumalanga farmer shows incredible strength to hold down a buffalo. @janell.j.v.rensburg/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A farmer from Mpumalanga literally took the bull by the horns in a recent viral TikTok post by @janell.j.v.rensburg. The man can be seen holding onto the animal while guiding it, but it wasn't about to be tamed without a fight. The video received over 200 000 views at the time of publishing, and netizens shared their thoughts on the encounter.

Strong Mpumalanga farmer takes the bull by the horns

Buffalos are some of the strongest animals, so you need some strength to handle them as the farmer did. So, it's safe to say that you should not try this at home.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens praised the farmer

@nhlaka said:

"This is why the South African rugby team is great."

@The broken rugby player said:

"Stormers manhandling the bulls as usual."

@Andy Man said:

"Only a farmer knows how to literally grab the bull by the horns."

@Tshepiso Mosia said:

"Doing something a lion can’t do alone."

@The ROYAL Touchh said:

"The strongest farmer in Mzansi. Single-handedly."

@Tlangi Main said:

"Scholar of Chuck Norris."

@Zack Lee added:

"I wish my relationship was as strong as bro here."

@lerongovender826 said:

"That guy is not to be played wit. He's showing the buffalo who is boss."

Wildcat shows woman who is boss with a slap

In other animal encounter stories, Briefly News reported a video posted by @fijithekat showing that getting on the wrong side of your pet wildcat can be a big mistake. One wrong move could get you into huge big trouble.

While most videos posted on the TikTok account show just how loving the wildcat named Fiji can be, this one instance had people a little concerned. Some even commented saying:

"She is low-key afraid of it."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News