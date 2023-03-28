We love seeing them in zoos and on safari but most people are of the opinion that wild animals should be left in the wild

One Tiktokker may have proved their point when she posted a video getting smacked in the face by her pet wildcat

Fiji the cat has caused quite a stir on social media with many people saying that her keeping the cat is dangerous

You feed them, you clean up after them, and you make sure their every need is met. So when it comes to your pet, you would be pretty correct in thinking you are the boss. Unless your pet just happens to be a wildcat.

A video posted by @fijithekat showed that getting on the wrong side of your pet wildcat can be a big mistake. One wrong move could get you in very big trouble.

A pet wildcat might not be the best idea

If you talk to people who own cats, then you already know they tend to do whatever they feel like. These animals rarely let people get in their way. Add the strength of a wild animal into that equation, and you are very likely to not be able to control your pet.

While most videos posted on the TikTok account show just how loving the wildcat named Fiji can be, this one instance had people a little concerned. Some even commented saying,

"She is low-key afraid of it."

Watch the video for yourself:

Keeping a wildcat might not be the best move

It is clear from the comments that most people don't feel that keeping a wildcat as a pet is a very smart move. While Fiji looks tame for the most part, they might be correct.

The Mail and Guardian recently published a piece that stated that the demand for wild animals as pets has increased throughout the world. This does not, however, mean they are suitable for your home.

Even with the proper protocols in place, having these animals as pets might just be a selfish decision. It does not look out for the well-being of your loved ones or the animal in question.

Instead of trying to make these animals your pets, you can learn to live with them in their natural habitat. Recently Briefly News published a piece on how 4 women bravely handled wild animals.

From lions to snakes the women held their own. If they were afraid they sure didn't show it. Mzansi felt they deserved a standing ovation.

Some things are best left alone. In the case of wild animals, it is best to leave them where they belong.

