The former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji and her husband recently bought a new truck

The pair celebrated having bought the truck, and Asanda also posted on her Instagram page about it, thanking God

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Asanda Foji and her husband bought a new truck. Image: @asandafoji

Source: Instagram

South African actress Asanda Foji and her man have something to celebrate. The star shared they had purchased something huge.

Asanda Foji and husband buy a new truck

When God shows up, he does show off. The former Generations: The Legacy actress shared some good news on her Instagram page about them purchasing a new truck.

She captioned the post:

"To God be all the glory as we welcome another baby into the family - Her name is ‘Thungi Lendlela’. My husband And I will praise and worship you oh Lord our God for as long as we both shall leave, you are so faithful Adonai, you are our stronghold, our exceeding joy, you fight our battles and lead us to victory father, you are for us And nothing can stand against us, nothing can break or separate us, for you Elohim are at our right hand our God…holy is your name Yahweh!"

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about this on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Asanda Foji and her husband celebrate buying a new truck."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate the couple

Many netizens congratulated the couple:

princess_ado_mongwadi__langa wrote:

"Congratulations sis."

cetyiweasandile said:

"Wow congratulations."

mandlah2 responded:

"Congratulations, stay humble God will continue to lift you."

misstee_dj replied:

"Congratulations sthandwa Sami."

@zwivhuya_zwii commented:

"A couple that win together."

@savenoho mentioned:

"That's a beautiful achievement."

Source: Briefly News