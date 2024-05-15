DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee stunned Mzansi when she showcased her dance moves

The DJ's stage presence is getting better after every gig she does, and Mzansi has approved of her skills

Reacting to the viral video on X (Twitter), netizens discussed Cyan Boujee and how she is dedicated to her craft despite naysayers

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

One thing about Cyan Boujee is that she will improve despite the negativity she receives online. The star's DJing career has taken off, and regardless of what people say, she still gets booked and is busy.

Cyan Boujee recently wowed online users with her dance moves and stage presence. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

DJ Cyan Boujee's showcases dance moves

The popular Instagram influencer turned DJ, Cyan Boujee, was recorded in a viral video shaking what her mama gave her on stage. The beauty stunned social media users when she showcased her dance moves.

The DJ was wearing a grey two-piece outfit, white boots, and a white jacket. One thing people have noticed is that her stage presence is also improving.

X user @ayanda_yandiey_ posted the clip with the caption:

"Cyan Boujee shows off some new dance moves."

Mzansi hypes Cyan Boujee

Reacting to the trending video, netizens said that Cyan Boujee is growing, and they lauded her dedication to her craft despite the online trolling.

@samkelo:

"She is growing shame."

@Daphnedark1:

"The type of body she has really needs someone tall. I don't blame her with BBL, plus she looks great."

@Classic_OG90

"Her catwalk is insane."

@KamogeloTladi9:

"I love the fact that she’s so nonchalant."

@Bralu_nkompela:

"So they are really, really booking this girl?"

Cyan Boujee shows off her man

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee showed off her man for the world to see. The star shared a cute video that had social media buzzing.

The media personality flaunted her man but made sure to hide his face as she serenaded him in the Instagram video. Because of Cyan's questionable past, Mzansi is curious about Cyan's supposed boyfriend and also asks why she made an effort to conceal his identity when some claim that they do not care.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News