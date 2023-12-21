Cyan Boujee faced criticism for her DJing skills after a viral video surfaced

Social media users criticised her lack of improvement, suggesting she should go back to DJing school

Speculations arose about her use of a premix or USB, with some users expressing shock at her performance

Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality came under fire from social media users over her DJing skills.

Cyan Boujee was criticised over her DJing skills. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee's DJing skills questioned

South Africans on social media are wondering what exactly Cyan Boujee does for a living after her recent video went viral. The star who has been dragged for her DJing skills before seems to not be improving.

A video shared on social media by a user with the handle @Tlou_regi shows the star in her element spinning the decks during an event. The caption of the video read:

"One thing about Cyan. She doesn’t give an F"

Cyan Boujee's DJing skills criticised

Social media users headed to the post's comments section to share thoughts on the star's talent. Many said she should go back to a DJing school or take notes from other DJs because she is still not good. Others even speculated that she was using a USB.

@MusiqWorks said:

"Only if she wore headsets again, I influencers who don't want to learn. She can learn if she wants to. Groove has changed."

@Tlou_regi commented:

"Someone mentioned that she never touched the cross fader but the song changed so it means this is actually a premix. She’s just playing around with the sound effects."

@sugargirlYSL commented:

"Lmao I’m genuinely shocked at how bad she is!"

@Gift_Les added:

"Wonder who are the ghost DJ's behind these mixes..."

@TR noted:

"With this one there’s definitely no ghost. Just her playing her mess with confidence."

Cyan Boujee dumps boyfriend after spending R50K on him

Briefly News reported that seems like there is trouble in Cyan's paradise a few hours after she spent a lot of money on her now ex-boyfriend's 24th birthday.

DJ and social media influencer has been making many headlines this year alone. The star recently trended online after a clip of her sharing that she is now a single lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News