Gogo Skhotheni didn't have the best time after facing some technical glitches during her performance

The DJ/ healer had a club set, which soon turned chaotic after the equipment seemingly malfunctioned on her

Gogo was allegedly booed from the decks, where some netizens claimed that she only played for 10 minutes before getting booted

Mzansi claimed Gogo Skhotheni was booed from the decks after facing technical glitches during her set. Images: gogo_skhotheni

Gogo Skhotheni was allegedly booted off stage by club patrons because of her set. The healer was facing technical issues with her DJing equipment and asked for assistance. Clubgoers allegedly booed Skhotheni off stage 10 minutes into her set.

Gogo Skhotheni allegedly booted off stage

Having recently launched her career as a DJ, Gogo Skhotheni has been booked and busy and gets to show off her skills. However, one particular gig didn't go as planned when she faced technical issues in the middle of her set:

In a shared by Musa Khawula, Gogo is seen casually playing her set, lollipop in hand, before the music comes to an abrupt halt.

She then calls a man to complain about what appears to be a technical glitch; all the while, some frustrated patrons can be heard in the background.

Mzansi weighs in on Gogo Skhotheni's set

Netizens gave their thoughts on Gogo Skhotheni's performance, where some hated her skills while others confirmed that she did indeed get booted from the decks.

Gogo Skhotheni debunked the claims and gave Briefly News the tea on her performance:

"This is so funny. I played one song, and the other CDJ was not working. That's what happened; nobody booed me off stage, nah."

Chris_Exfail wrote:

"1 male DJ with 1 hand is better than 2 female DJs with 4 hands."

brackadash said:

"She played for 10 minutes, and then they removed her from the stage, CDJs showed her flames!"

brackadash claimed:

"I was there when they kicked her out off the stage saying she's wasting time, only played 10 minutes."

wholesomeNDG wasn't happy:

"These people do not respect the craft man that's why I hardly go to a show headlined by a female DJ."

Emtee allegedly booted off stage

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions from frustrated Emtee fans after Big Hustle was allegedly booted off stage.

This happened at a show the rapper was booked to perform, where Shebeshxt's eager supporters reportedly had Emtee removed from the stage so the Limpopo rapper could take over.

Big Hustle was not happy with the claims, not only did he debunk them, but he also promised Musa Khawula hands for spreading the rumours.

