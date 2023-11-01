Gogo Skhotheni recently started her DJing career and had her first gig over the past weekend in Mpumalanga and Pretoria

Gogo Skhotheni told Briefly News that she was scared, but her fans made it easier as they hyped her till the very end

Her husband, Monde Shange, also told Briefly News that since she ventured into the music space, he will continue supporting her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gogo Skhotheni had her first DJing gig this past weekend. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni has kick-started her DJing career this past weekend. The traditional healer opened up about her first gig with Briefly News.

Gogo Skhotheni's first gig was a success

Not so long ago, Skhotheni announced on Instagram that she would be launching her DJing career. The social media influencer bagged her first deal this past weekend in Mpumalanga. Speaking to Briefly News, the sangoma said:

"I was so scared honestly but my followers made it easy for me cause they came from different places just to come to support me. Some even drove from Vaal to Mpumalanga just to see me play, but for the first time I killed it the response from people is amazing."

Skhotheni further said:

"Monde is trying to adjust to it, actually, we both are trying. It’s not easy to cause just this past weekend, I was away from Friday and came back Sunday. I was on the road, so it’s not easy cause now our time is limited, and remember, at night during the week, I sleep at the hospital with our son, so we are both trying, but honestly, this new career is taking our time."

While the traditional healer's first gig was a success, her husband, Monde Shange shared with Briefly News that he has no problem with her venturing into the music space, he also said that he will always support her.

"We don't have any issues so far with her new journey, and also as her husband, I think it's only fair for me to let her do what she wants and for me to stay by her side and keep supporting her."

Maweni mocks Gogo Skhotheni, and Chris Excel

Gogo Maweni fired a very spicy shot at Gogo Skhotheni in response to the Twitter catfish account Chris Excel. Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced that she has decided to take a giant leap and become a DJ by profession.

After catching wind of Skhotheni's announcement, Chris Excel mocked her and shared what he thought her album track list would look like. He listed three possible tracks; the second was a Jab at Gogo Maweni. Not taking the disrespect lightly, Maweni responded with a heated clapback.

Skhotheni was accused of witchcraft

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni was chased away and accused of witchcraft. Skhotheni was performing her rituals at a river when a group of Christians approached her and told her she was not allowed to pray at the river.

When she confronted them and asked them who she was allowed to pray to, they told her Jesus Christ.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News