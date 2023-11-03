Vibrant radio presenter Ndivho Makhwanya joins Metro FM as the newest host of the Radioactive Show

Makhwanya will be the weekend presenter, and she told Briefly News that it's beyond her dreams

The beauty also mentioned the smooth transition from presenter search to mighty metro was something she expected to happen three years from now

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Ndivho Makhwanya will host her Metro FM show on the weekends. Image: @ndivho_makhwanya

Source: Instagram

The dynamic TV personality, Ndivho Makhwanya, has become the fresh face of Metro FM. She exclusively told Briefly News what this new gig means to her and what her listeners can expect from the show.

A dream come true for Ndivho

Ndivho Makhwanya is the host of the Radioactive Show on the popular radio station, Metro FM. Makhwanya will be giving listeners an early start to their weekend mornings, as her slot will be from 00h00 to 03h00, according to her Instagram post.

Makhwanya told Briefly News that she could not contain her excitement when she got the call. She revealed that this opportunity surpasses her wildest dreams as she expected it to happen three years from now.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"I could not believe it when I got the call. I can't believe that out of everyone in the entire country, I was one of the perfect candidates that they found fit for a station as mighty as Metro. It was beyond my dreams.

"I had hoped for a day like that, but I did not expect it to be that close. It is wild."

What listeners can expect from her show

Ndivho added that her show will be a lot of fun and exceptional. Most importantly, it will be an easy start to listeners weekends.

"People can expect a whole lot of fun. They can expect, easy Saturday and Sunday mornings. But more than anything, they can expect exceptionality. It is going to be fantastic, I believe so."

Busiswa explains her music hiatus

In a previous report from Briefly News, Busiswa is back in the music scene after an unexpected year-long hiatus.

The singer spoke about her break, saying she needed to reflect on her life and what she wanted for herself.

Busiswa has released a new single, Eazy, and appears to be in full gear to reclaim her glory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News