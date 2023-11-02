TV presenter Zanele Potelwa has joined the talented Expresso Morning Show team to add her own vibrant energy

The show is looking to open a new Johannesburg studio in an effort to broaden the show's audience

In a statement provided to Briefly News, Potelwa mentioned that she didn't participate in the show's auditions when they were open but has an intriguing story to share instead.

Zanele Potelwa described this new experience as a huge career highlight. Image: Supplied/@zanelepotelwa

The Expresso family is expanding. Accomplished TV and radio host Zanele Potelwa will be injecting her distinct talent into the morning SABC 3 show.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Potelwa spoke about her excitement to join the show.

She described this as a dream come true. However, Zanele Potelwa revealed that she refrained from auditioning for the show during the open casting period. She hinted that she had missed the process but instead shared the video she would have auditioned with.

"When Expresso had their presenter search, I didn’t enter, but I still posted a video online of how I would have entered, had I been able to at the time. It has always been something I hoped for, and Expresso has always been a show I admired.

“It’s a huge career highlight getting to be part of many South Africans’ mornings by waking them up in the best way possible..”

A career highlight, says Zanele

Landing a gig on such a huge platform is a huge milestone for everybody. For Zanele, she said this is one of the highlights of her career.

“I’ve always viewed entertainment as a privilege. I’m beyond grateful to God... I can’t wait to wake up with South Africa on Expresso and also to have lunch with them on the airwaves during my radio show!”

Source: Briefly News