Espresso presenter Katlego Maboe celebrated his 37th birthday by sharing a cute throwback picture of himself

The media personality even penned a heartfelt note to go with it, where he expressed gratitude for all that he has achieved

Maboe was showered with kind words from his supporters as they celebrated this milestone with him

A glorious belated birthday to Katlego Maboe, who recently turned 37 years old.

TV presenter reflects on his journey on birthday

The Espresso presenter Katlego Maboe celebrated his 37th birthday on 29 October. He shared a cute throwback picture of himself when he was still a young boy and reflected on his journey.

He shared a little prayer which reads:

"Thank you for granting this little boy 37 years around the sun. Thank you for loving him unconditionally, protecting him and your mercy towards him! Thank you, God, for everything! Amen."

Maboe praises his family and friends

In his sweet post, Maboe also took the time to thank his family and friends as he went through many tribulations.

"As I reflect on this day, I’m filled with so much gratitude. I’m thankful for God’s grace over my life. I’m thankful for the family, friends and community He has placed around me. I’m overwhelmed by gratitude."

Check out the heartfelt post below:

Mzansi celebrates Maboe's birthday with him

The singer was showered with kind words from his supporters as they celebrated this milestone with him. Katlego Maboe's note ended with him asking everybody to receive the same honour and favour in their lives.

lindah_majola said:

"Happy birthday Kat. Thank you for being such an amazing friend and brother. You’re always inspecting and encouraging me to be great. God’s blessings over your life."

ntsikamusic wished:

"On a day where we should all be blessing you, you instead bless us. It speaks to the incredible spirit that you have bro bro. Happy birthday bro, and may this new orbit around the sun come bearing special blessings for you throughout your whole journey."

shaf_the_ninja added:

"That little boy had no idea what was coming or how he'd bring Joy to a nation. He is so proud of you. Happy birthday, Katlego."

zola_nene shared:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Have an amazing day, my brother, wishing you endless blessings."

moyinthea1 added:

"You’re an October baby!!! The best! Happy Birthday Katlego!"

Katlego looked dapper at the NFTA red carpet

In a previous report from Briefly News, Katlego Maboe walked the NFTA red carpet in a dapper black suit that defined elegance and simplicity.

In his post, he thanked the organisation and his fans for their unwavering support, especially since his career took a knock a few years ago.

