Katlego Maboe was cancelled after he cheated on his baby mama in 2020 and lost his job and sponsorship deals

The TV presenter is slowly making his way back to the top after the cheating scandal that saw him being axed from presenting Expresso

Katlego is not only back on Expresso, but the media personality also presented Tropika Island Of Treasure after rising again

Katlego Maboe has made his way back to the top after falling hard. The media personality trended for days when he cheated on his baby mama.

Katlego Maboe is back on TV after he was cancelled for cheating on his baby mama. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

The star did not only lose his partner but he also lost his job and a couple of sponsorship deals. Katlego Maboe is back on our TV screens and is also slowly reviving his singing career.

Katlego Maboe's big time scandal

In November 2020, Katlego once made headlines for cheating - only this time, there were receipts! When a video of the presenter confessing to cheating and giving his wife an STI first began circulating online, tweeps were convinced the whole thing was fake. But the tension of the situation soon became clear.

In the clip, ex-wife Monique Muller can be heard asking Maboe who he slept with. She then accuses the presenter of giving her an STI before hurling many profanities his way.

Katlego Maboe presents 'Expresso'

Source: Instagram

Katlego Maboe bags 2nd major gig

The Expresso presenter continued to rise from the ashes after falling victim to a career-destroying scandal. His fans will be able to see more of him as he will be on the Tropika Island of Treasure for its next season.

Kat rubbed shoulders with celebrities as they had the game show in Seychelles. The charismatic presenter was looking for better viewership ratings after reports that the numbers were dwindling for Expresso.

Katlego made another TV return, this time on Tropika Island Of Treasure. The TV host presented the celebrity game show experience.

Katlego Maboe and Craig David smash duet

Katlego Maboe is multi-talented. The Expresso presenter impressed Mzansi even more when he smashed his duet with British singer Craig David.

Their duet aired on Expresso on Thursday morning, 8 December. Katlego Maboe took to Twitter a day before to share a clip of their rehearsal.

The viewers of the SABC 3 breakfast show took to Katlego Maboe's comment section and applauded him for representing Mzansi so well. Some said the two stars must get in studio and record a song together.

Idols SA top 2 light up Crown Gospel Music Awards with fire duet

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo and runner-up Nozi Sibiya set the Crown Gospel Awards stage on fire. The top 2 contestants performed a duet at the 15th edition of the annual ceremony a few days back.

Thapelo and Nozi were part of the star-studded performers during the glitz and glamorous event on 27 November at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. According to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo took to Instagram and posted pics of his duet with Nozi.

Gospel lovers took to Thapelo's comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on their performance. Many said they enjoyed the duet.

