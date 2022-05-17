Katlego Maboe has made a name for himself as Mzansi's favourite trilingual presenter. While controversy has followed the once flourishing Expresso host, it seems not much can keep this fighter down.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Over the last two years, the media personality has worked tirelessly to dig himself out of an impossible grave. Juggling touchy cheating allegations, the release of a shocking video and even a court case, it looks like Katlego has Mzansi back on his side.

Katlego Maboe is making a come-back. Images: @katlegomaboe/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Early life: Katlego learns to speak Setswana, English and Afrikaans

While very little is known about the charismatic TV host's early years, it's believed he grew up in a fairly middle-class township of Ikageng near Potchefstroom.

His upbringing in the township exposed Katlego to all the vibrance and colour of Mzansi. During the week, the young boy learnt to manoeuvre the world of the other half, attending the prestigious Potchefroom Central School.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This sort of double life is probably what encouraged the gifted Tswana boy to pick up English and Afrikaans with impressive fluency.

Making moves in the industry: Taking up a capella singing before finally landing his big break

It was not long until Maboe got accepted to North-West University to study accounting. According to Wikipedia, the creative teenager passed his time in varsity as a member of the ridiculously successful a capella group, Flip a Coin.

The spunky 'treble-makers' would go on to release three albums together, with Katlego holding it down as the group's beatboxer and main vocal performer.

Life in the limelight had always been the future TV host's true destiny. In 2009, the then 23-year-old took a big chance, abandoning his studies to become the host of a relatively unknown Afrikaans lifestyle programme.

Just a year later, the bubbly broadcaster would steal our hearts as one of the faces cheering Mzansi up on the Expresso Show.

Things were looking up for the small-town singer, over the years landing major gigs as the host of Strictly Come Dancing and The SAFTAS alongside South Africa's diamond, Minnie Dlamini.

As far as things were looking, Katlego was literally at the top of his game.

Katlego's saucy cheating confession, claims of domestic violence & his best friend spills the "real" tea

In Novemeber 2020, Katlego once again made headlines for cheating- only this time, there were receipts!

When a video of the presenter confessing to cheating and giving his wife a STI first began circulating online, tweeps were convinced the whole thing was fake. But the tenseness of the situation soon becomes clear.

In the clip, ex-wife Monique Muller can be heard asking Maboe who he slept with.

She then accuses the presenter of giving her an STI before hurling many profanities his way.

Katlego finally responds to Muller after she threatens to take their son away if he does not confess, East Coast Radio reports.

Check out the video below:

*Please note that the video contains strong language*

Half-heartedly, the presenter confesses to cheating with industry peer, Nikita Murray. And while the dramatic clip has left jaws dropped all over SA, it's also left many peeps divided.

While some social media users disagree with Muller's choice to 'play dirty' and corner Katlego into a filmed confession, others are on Monique's side and are adminent all cheaters should deal with the consequences.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the clip below:

@katlegoau said:

"What did i just watch? hei indaba yama STD is so traumatizing, she should've cut out that part yhu..."

@MuzieSndlovu said:

"Black Twitter canceled Katlego Maboe and made him lose everything.... Today Faith Nketsi was trending for cheating on her husband yet the same Black Twitter made it a joke... Selective criticism /canceling."

@TumisangMou said:

"I feel for Katlego Maboe, guilty on all counts of cheating and given a sentence worse than murderers."

Katlego Maboe's friend shares his relationship 'ordeal', says he's always been the real victim

After a year of back-and-forth with domestic violence allegations being thrown around on both sides, Katlego's friend took to Twitter in November 2021 to stand behind his longtime buddy.

Sipeto Loyiso Ganca says he was there the night the alleged cheating took place, Kaya FM reports.

In a lengthy social media thread, Sipeto describes feeling suspicious of Monique and Katlego's relationship from the very beginning, sharing that he was never really happy to hear that things had gotten serious.

He says Katlego changed after meeting the young woman and was always in a state of panic because of her threats.

He claims that during a night out, Monique threatened Katlego over text that she “would fly over to JHB and show up where he was.”

He also claims she threatened to take their baby if he did not give into her demands. According to Sipeto, Monique was also very jealous of Kat's colluege, fellow Expresso host, Zoe Brown.

Despite all the controversy, Katlego made headlines this year after securing his first major hosting gig in almost 2 years.

Cancel-culture has not gotten the better of the talented presenter who may be proving that owning your mess-ups and facing the music is the best way to come out on top.

Source: Briefly News