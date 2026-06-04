A single player from KwaZulu-Natal has secured a life-changing cash prize after taking a leap of faith playing the lotto

The historic win marks the first major jackpot under the new national lottery operator, Sizekhaya, with Moses Tembe as the chairperson

The winning ticket, which successfully matched all five main numbers and the win was confirmed by Sizekhaya

Lotto jackpot prize by Moses Tembe's Sizekhaya left South Africa amazed. Image: Flavio Coelho / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A lucky lotto player will walk away with a total of more than R100 million. The player bagged over R100 million in the PowerBall draw on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The win was overshadowed by public doubts about red flags with the new operator.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday night draw were 2, 10, 22, 28, and 49, with the PowerBall bonus ball being 7. The player won R128, 593,394. 50. There were no winners for the newly introduced PowerBall XTRA. Consequently, the PowerBall XTRA jackpot has rolled over to an impressive estimated R116 million for the next draw, while the standard PowerBall jackpot has been reset to an estimated R7 million.

South Africa slams new lotto operator

The jackpot was won during the first Powerball draw under the new operator, Sizekhaya. Many online commentators questioned the timing. Scepticism was further compounded by flaws with major banking apps on draw nights. Additionally, there were complaints about the new operator following the decision to double the price of PowerBall entries from R5.00 to R10.00.

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Lotto player in KZN wins big cash prize. Image: Magda Ehlers

Source: UGC

@Lil_Tunechi_ZA said:

"Sizekhaya, they took over from Ithuba. Powerball is now R10 per board, bonus numbers have been reduced from 20 to 16 and lotto numbers have been reduced as well and no more daily lotto plus. We no longer get paid first thing in the morning for winning the previous night in our banking app."

@Lil_Tunechi_ZA complained further:

"This new lottery has some red flags! On the 1st, I won the daily lotto on my banking app, and I've not been paid since. Yesterday, I won Powerball, and they decided to pay me R4,90, which I don't even know where they come from because there's no Powerball division that pays R4,90 @za_lottery"

@N22995042 demanded:

"I played, and I got 3 numbers correct on one board, the other 2 boards I got 2 correct, where is my money?"

National Lottery SA @za_lottery replied:

"Hi. You can view the latest results, prize divisions and payouts on the National Lottery website:

http://nationallottery.co.za. If you need any help interpreting the results, feel free to send a DM."

@UncleSbu1 wondered:

"Why is it all of a sudden expensive to play Powerball, plus? Ya'll added 50%, and you expect to make sales. This thing is also complicated, yet you are not advertising to explain the changes."

@Mpho_wa_Muvenda wrote:

"Le slow Lena shame ithuba had their issues mara updates always on time, daily lotto yona?"

Other Briefly News stories about the lotto

A lotto player only spent R15 and became a millionaire after selecting the correct numbers to land the massive win.

Two lotto players won R30 million jackpots, and South Africans were left suspicious about the operator.

A lotto player won more than R150 million and it left the public in disbelief over the massive jackpot due to just one person.

Source: Briefly News