Johannesburg Lotto Winner Who Turned R15 Into Millions Yet to Claim Life-Changing Cash Prize
- The South African lottery announced another winner of multiple millions who got lucky
- Ithuba shared details about a recent win that will change the life of the Johannesburg resident who has yet to make a move
- The national lottery operator shared an announcement that encouraged a lot of players to check their tickets
A South African won the lottery but is not yet aware. The latest overnight millionaire is officially guaranteed millions after matching the winning numbers.
Ithuba took to social media in search of the person who landed a life-changing cash prize. The national lottery put out the plea on X, and Ithuba's CEO Charmaine Mabuza shared crucial details about the winning ticket.
South Africa's National Lottery operator posted about the winner of more than R6 million. Ithuba confirmed that the player purchased the ticket from Lone Hill and matched the correct numbers for the draw on 14 November 2025. The lucky lotto player opted for the quick pick method and only spent R15 to secure R6,611,411. The CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza described the massive lotto win as remarkable, saying, "It demonstrates the truly life-changing possibilities that the National Lottery offers". She marvelled that someone became a multi-millionaire after only spending R15.
Ithuba's rules dictate that lotto winners have one year to claim their winnings. The winner of R6 million has until 14 November 2026 to officially claim their millionaire status. According to BusinessTech, unclaimed lotto winnings are common, and in 2024, there was more than R250 million in unclaimed lotto wins.
Ithuba confirmed to The Star that when tickets worth more than R500 000 go unclaimed for six months, they will use various methods to find the winner. Lotto winnings that go unclaimed are distributed among the NLC's charities.
South Africa in disbelief over lotto millionaire
People commented on the post announcing the new millionaire, thanks to the lottery. Social media users often grill the national lottery operator because of the accusations of corruption by the SIU. The National Lottery Commission was investigated for alleged corruption in connection with some celebrities. Briefly News spoke to the whistleblower in 2020, who shared their experience in the organisation. See the post of the search for the lotto winner and read online users' comments about the recent in below:
@Mndeni361 was eager to know the details:
"Yazi, if you don't want to tell us where the winning ticket was purchased, then don't tell us. What the heck is Johannesburg, Gauteng?"
@sivuyileshasha was in disbelief over the announcement:
"Y'all be creating fo real."
@Minenhlehlombe6 wrote:
"It is always Gauteng and Limpopo."
@kate_sheraton expressed their doubts:
"I’ll believe it when I win the Jackpot."
