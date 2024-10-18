A local art teacher hit the jackpot after she played an October Powerball game and won R43 158 330.10

The anonymous woman stated that she found out she had won while on her way from work when her bank called her

The lucky winner shared what she planned to do with her millions and that she would continue working

An art teacher won R43 million playing Powerball. Images: Xavier Lorenzo, Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

Winning the lottery is a life-changing experience that opens doors for people to turn their dreams into achievements. After winning R43 158 330.10 playing Powerball on her banking app, an art teacher can now turn her lifelong goals into a reality.

Art teacher wins R43 million Powerball jackpot

The National Lottery Ithuba announced the winner of last week Friday's (11 October) Powerball game was an art teacher who played on her ABSA banking platform.

The unknown woman, who has played for some time, shared that she used the same numbers with every game. She also shared that she was on her way from work when ABSA called her on Monday, 14 October, to inform her to check her lotto ticket as she had won.

The millionaire art teacher noted:

"When I got home, I checked my ticket against the winning numbers. When I realised I had won the jackpot, I felt like I was in a dream. It's an amazing feeling."

Plans with the R43 million Powerball jackpot

According to the winner, she plans to spoil her family with a tropical vacation. However, buying a grand piano is the first thing on the list. Like some winners, the woman also chose to continue working as she has an immense passion for her job.

Mzansi congratulates R43 million winner

The publication IOL posted the news on Facebook, and many South Africans congratulated the multi-millionaire and shared that they were stunned by the amount of money given away.

Dan Mogare jokingly wrote in the post's comment section:

"To think my ex-girlfriend is a teacher, and she used to love the piano. God, why?"

Lebogang Koloko shared their plans with the millions:

"I'm happy for the teacher. The day I win, which is next week, I will go to Spur, eat ribs and down it with Hunters Dry."

Ronel Hendriks also shared what they would have done with the money:

"I will buy a house."

Nkulu Sabela Stupd said to the winner:

"Lotto is paying you very well. I would do the same if I were you."

KZN mom claims massive R107M jackpot

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother in KwaZulu-Natal who became an instant millionaire after winning the R107 million Powerball jackpot playing the 13 September game.

The anonymous woman planned to donate money to charity organisations, pay for her children's future studies and travel the world. She also noted that she planned to leave her place of employment.

Source: Briefly News