Two people whose identities are hidden became millionaires after winning the lottery

While one person bagged more than R16 million, another scored a whopping R100 million

Social media users congratulated the anonymous individuals, while some jokingly claimed they were the winners

People won big after winning the Lotto Jackpot and Powerball Plus. Images: Prostock-Studio, Flavio Coelho, monkeybusinessimages

Two Lotto players scored big after they put their faith in a few numbers and won a collective R116 million.

The South African National Lottery announced on Facebook the amount a couple of anonymous individuals were set to take to their bank accounts. First, they shared that one person won over R16 million on Friday, 2 August, playing Powerball Plus.

They further added:

"The winning ticket was purchased in Queesburgh, KwaZulu-Natal."

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

A lucky person bagged R16.7 million playing Powerball Plus. Image: South African National Lottery

Another individual won even more on Saturday, 3 August. According to the South African National Lottery, they were searching for the Lotto Jackpot winner who scored a life-changing R100 million after buying a ticket at a Pick n Pay store in Hazeldean Square, Pretoria, Gauteng.

See the announcement in the Facebook post below:

One person scored much more after playing the Lotto Jackpot. Image: South African National Lottery

Mzansi reacts to big Lotto wins

Many local social media users expressed their surprise at seeing someone win that amount of money. Others commented to congratulate the unknown winners and joke that the money was theirs.

Brian Bruno Mabale told the online community:

"Some people's ancestors are working overtime. Congratulations to them."

Mokoka Makhura was one of the jokesters who commented:

"I’m here. I’m still soaking the whole thing in. I’ll make contact shortly."

Leon Payn also added humour to the comment section and said:

"I was so close, but I only won R20."

Nishandren Soobramoney said to the winners:

"Congratulations. May you invest it wisely."

Firstborn Ya Mackola wondered about the R100 million prize and asked:

"Why give one person such a huge amount?"

R59M Lotto winner leaves Mzansi envious

In another story, Briefly News reported about a KwaZulu-Natal resident who found their pot of gold when they won a South African lottery and claimed their massive winnings.

The lotto player opened up about their experience playing the low-stakes game with a high reward.

