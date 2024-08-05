A content creator known for showing payslips shared one of a mechanical engineer living in Saudi Arabia

The person did not have to pay any taxes in the country, with accommodation and medical aid being free

The local job-focused TikTokker shared that the person made at least six digits per month in rands

A woman shared that an anonymous mechanical engineer working abroad did not have to worry about paying bills. Images: Nitat Termmee / Getty Images, @lifereset_za / TikTok

A woman showed her surprise when she shared a few details about the salary of a local mechanical engineer currently working in Saudi Arabia.

Boni, who runs the popular TikTok account Lifereset with Boni (@lifereset_za), told app users that the anonymous person worked as a lead project engineer in the Middle Eastern country.

She enthusiastically said in her video:

"This salary is tax-free. They get a free car, free medical aid, free accommodation, free food, and even snacks! Three meals per day."

The career-focused content creator, who often posts payslips for different job fields, shared that the person claimed to have earned over R354 000 and reiterated that the individual lives a tax-free life in a foreign country.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to payslip

The mechanical engineer's salary intrigued members of the online community, who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts about the generous sum of money the person earned abroad.

@teshmatesh remained hopeful about the job opportunity and said:

"Let me try my luck."

@122fariga claimed to have had a similar experience in the comment section:

"I had an interview and got hired in 2013. The salary was R140 000 a month."

@southinah laughed and shared their thoughts with Boni and the people online:

"They pay tax in South Africa. If they are still South African, SARS follows them there."

