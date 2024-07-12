A well-known TikTokker showed app users how much a mechanical engineering graduate trainee makes in a month

The anonymous person's salary was higher than the average salary as shared by a popular job search engine

Members of the online community took to the video's comment section to share their thoughts on the payslip

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A popular TikTokker showed a mechanical engineering graduate trainee's payslip. Images: Nitat Termmee / Getty Images, @lifereset_za / TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman intrigued the online community when she shared the salary of a mechanical engineering graduate trainee.

Known for providing information on payslips of people working in various fields, Boni, who uses the handle @lifereset_za on TikTok, took to the app to share how much the trainee (who works for a construction company) makes.

Before getting into the numbers, Boni said of the anonymous person:

"They have a national diploma in mechanical engineering, and they've got the opportunity to join a graduate programme in Mpumalanga. They're originally from KZN."

Boni read that the person's basic salary was R8500, while a non-taxable subsistence amount was R4350, making the total earnings R12,850. The total deductions came to R178.76, with the net pay being R12,671.24.

Watch the video below:

What is the average salary of a mechanical engineering graduate trainee?

While the salary may vary depending on the company for which a person works, the job search engine Indeed states that mechanical engineering graduates or interns receive an estimated salary of R7800, 67% below the national average.

The amount was based on three employees, users, and past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 12 months.

Netizens react to salary

Social media users on the app took to Boni's comment section to express their thoughts on the salary she broke down.

@ashley_hugo said to the online community:

"They just need the experience."

@babybouy_ sadly confessed:

"I have the same qualification but no job."

Hinting at their salary, @mfanelonkuna0 said:

"They are getting more than me, and I'm permanent where I work."

Woman wonders about bus driver husband's salary

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who told Boni that, after 12 years, she had never seen her husband's payslip.

Boni noted that it would be difficult to guess the salary without knowing which company the man works for.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News