A woman shared with a popular TikTokker that after 12 years, she has never seen her husband's payslip

The TikTokker noted that it would be difficult to guess the salary without knowing which company the man works for

Social media users were split in the comment section, being for and against the husband's lack of transparency

An internet user was left clueless after sharing that she didn't know her husband's salary as a bus driver. Images: vm, Pete Starman

A social media user confessed that after 12 years of marriage, they did not know what their husband earned as a bus driver.

On TikTok, the well-known user of the app Lifereset with Boni (@lifereset_za) shared a comment from someone known as @user7010706132992, who shared the following comment under one of her videos:

"My husband is a bus driver. I've never seen his payslip in 12 years of marriage."

Boni, who often shares payslips from different fields, shared that it would be difficult to guess how much the woman's husband would earn without seeing the payslip.

She added:

"Bus services operate differently. They are operated by different operators. So, knowing how much bus drivers earn will not be easy. Maybe you can DM [direct message] and tell me which company he works for."

What is the average salary of a bus driver?

According to PayScale, the average yearly salary of a bus driver is R125,126. However, it may vary with years of experience.

The software company explained:

"An early career bus driver with 1-4 years of experience earns an average total compensation (includes tips, bonus, and overtime pay) of R122,449 based on 13 salaries. A mid-career bus driver with 5-9 years of experience earns an average total compensation of R152,131 based on 14 salaries.

"An experienced bus driver with 10-19 years of experience earns an average total compensation of R12,700 based on 8 salaries."

Online users divided over payslip secrecy

People in Boni's comment section were split on the man's decision not to disclose his salary to his partner.

@godfreygil wrote in the comments:

"As long as he is putting food on the table, what does she want with the payslip?"

@thee_ankel joked with online users:

"Women shouldn’t see our payslips. We leave it at work."

@temabeautyproducts thought differently:

"The way I’m financially transparent, I don’t think I can cope with someone who’s not."

Sharing their honesty, @user3557303475622897 said:

"I would have walked away from the relationship long ago."

Woman gives people a look at petrol attendant's payslip

In a article published in April, Briefly News reported about a lady in Mzansi who showed off a petrol attendant's salary, shocking many.

In the video uploaded by @lifereset_za, the woman showed the basic salary, overtime and net pay.

