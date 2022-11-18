Mother of one and social media influencer Onezwa Mbola took to social media to post a video of her and her son baking

The cute clip shows her assisting Phods as he meticulously bakes chocolate and coffee brownies

The boy's good manners and commendable baking skills won over the hearts and compliments of SA netizens

Food and Lifestyle content creator Onezwa Mbola (@_Onezwa) melted hearts online after sharing an adorable video of her and her son, Phododo, baking up a storm in the kitchen.

Self-taught Chef Onezwa Mbola and her son Phods baked up a storm and melted peeps' hearts. Image: @_Onezwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The self-taught chef has become known for her wholesome family, food, and farming content on the social media streets. Her son, Phods, is a firm favourite among her followers.

The recent clip shared on Twitter shows her boy taking over the kitchen as he prepares his ingredients and bakes moist chocolate and coffee brownies with the assistance of his momma, Onezwa.

The two share cute moments in between baking as they chat and giggle with each other.

“‍ Phods baked and I… well, I just stood around with nothing to do ,” Onezwa captioned the post.

Peeps couldn't help but respond with sweet messages to the cute mommy and son moment.

@Ms_Onesimo reacted:

“Wakhula umntu sijongile. "

@fumikayi1 commented:

"I love the part where he sees the mess, thinks "I need to clean this up," and then suddenly remembers he has an intern for that ."

@Mihlali_Dlova said:

"Enkosi ngoncedo lwakho" Phods is such a star.”

@MillaMahogany commented:

"Nxamponini iPhods yethu pafani . Working 9 - 5 sana uPhods. What a winner ♥️."

@NtwanoN wrote:

"I love the way you look at Phods Also what a great baker, he's so patient with you too."

@just_esihle said:

"I don't want babies, I don't want babies I DONT WANT BABIES, this little guy he need to stop confusing me❤️❤️❤️."

@SisiPhili replied:

"Enkosi Mama ngokuncedo lwakho" Such a sweet, well-mannered cutie-pie bethuna well done, Mommy on raising a gentle soul ."

