A woman took to social media to showcase how her nephew kept his guests waiting, which left people in laughter

In the video, the little boy can be seen taking pictures of his cake while the attendees stand and stare at him

The online community reacted to the clip as they were amused, while others rushed over to the comments section to express their thought on the boy's gesture

A video of a birthday boy keeping his guests waiting is making rounds on social media, and the clip has gone viral.

A little boy in a TikTok video kept his guests waiting for cake. Image: @nandie_jacobs

Source: TikTok

Birthday leaves guests waiting

A clip shared by @nandie_jacobs on TikTok has gathered over 438K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. In the clip, the young man can seen taking photos of his massive cake, which has his face on it. The 10-year-old wore blue navy jeans pants with an orange T-shirt.

The young man's guests stood in awe of his actions as they were kept waiting. Taking to TikTok, the lady simply captioned her post saying:

"Doing what he loves."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in stitches

Many people flooded the woman's comment section with laughter, while others simply expressed their thoughts on the video, saying:

Yomsss said:

"Everyone just waiting & watching is killing me lmfao."

Tabela_s wrote:

"He’s so real for this, I’m sorry main character for real, mans not one bit bothered by the hungry guests."

Nelibaby gushed over the clip, saying:

"Stop this. It is so cute."

Dollxkinah added:

"He the main character for real."

Sabria commented:

"He gotta live up to the theme of the party."

Man breaks down In tears at birthday surprise

Briefly News previously reported on a sweet birthday treat that brought one grown man to tears.

Birthdays offer a chance to connect with loved ones and celebrate your life and their presence, often through festivities, parties and dates. A TikTok video shared by @adalia.r20 showed an emotional man being treated to a birthday celebration at a restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News