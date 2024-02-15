A funny video of an African man crying passionately has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows him overcome with emotion upon receiving a sweet treat with the words 'Happy birthday' on the plate

The video left many netizens divided as some found his reaction full of gratitude and others thought he was dramatic

A man couldn't hold back tears after receiving a birthday sweet treat. Image: @adalia.r20

Source: TikTok

A sweet birthday treat brought one grown man to tears.

Man sobs at birthday surprise

Birthdays offer a chance to connect with loved ones and celebrate your life and their presence, often through festivities, parties and dates.

A TikTok video shared by @adalia.r20 showed an emotional man being treated to a birthday celebration at a restaurant.

Overcome with tears of joy, the man bawled out in tears as he marvelled at the sweet candle-lit birthday cupcake treat placed before him on the table which read 'Happy Birthday'.

Watch to see his reaction below:

Man's birthday cry has SA divided

While some netizens commented on how sweet the appreciative man's reaction was, others joked that he was being far too dramatic.

Faith Mahlwele said:

"That’s so sweet of you guys ❤️."

weny_ butterfly commented:

"This is very cute OMG this man appreciates ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️hleee."

lindiweshabangu19 replied:

"Yoooh sometimes happiness makes us cry my dear. I also cried one day."

Marilyn_Maps wrote:

"Ke di last born very dramatic ."

Laizer responded:

"WOW, we call this appreciation. So emotional means a lot to him."

nduberry1 commented:

"Thula phela."

Lerato Valentia Maku joked:

"Rumors say he is still crying le now."

OkamaKhuzwayo reacted:

"Isililo pho!! ."

