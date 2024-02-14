A young woman showed that she is ready to go back to university after getting help from her father

The lady posted a TikTok video showing gratitude to her dad, who was making sure she was ready

The viral video of the father-daughter moment got thousands of likes from impressed online users

A young woman showed people she comes from a supportive house. The lady headed to the university filmed a video of their shopping.

TikTok video shows a dad who paid for his daughter's university supplies. Image: @hopelet0

Netizens thought the woman's video was sweet. People were raving about the present father in the video.

Woman thanks father for taking care

A young lady @hopelet0 headed to university showed thanks to her dad. In a video, he was buying her essentials for her place at uni. In the clip, the groceries cost more thank R2 359.

Watch the clip below:

SA amazed by woman's dad

Many thought the father was doing an amazing job being a parent. People commented praising him for all his.

Bernadine Hartlief was moved:

"You've got gold there, treasure your dad because if he's gone you will feel it, my dad was my first love."

madam posh advised:

"Uufunde nawe uthengele kusasa siyabonga baba."

Penelope said:

"May he's pockets never run dry."

zaneleaudrey agreed:

"God bless you daddy."

Precious Geogetter M gushed:

"He is the best."

flosy mabela commented:

"He is the best dad ever don't disappoint him please."

Ndlovukazi574 added:

"You lucky gal, treasure the moments."

NapoleonDynomite remarked:

"Appreciate your dad."

zet added:

"What a blessing .please make him proud."

user2396517672553 warned the TikTokker:

"Don't fall pregnant please ngoba yeeey, iyasebeza res."

