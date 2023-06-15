This dad is doing the most to make sure that his children know they are loved and supported

TikTok user @thabilephotographer shared a video showing a special day he spent with his baby girl

People let the man know that he is doing an incredible job and thanked him for setting a great example

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

This dad just wants to do right by his babies. Knowing what it feels like not to be loved, this man is ensuring that his kids get all the love he can possibly give. Seeing him soil, his daughter had people in puddles.

This dad took his baby girl on a spoil day, and the moment left many people feeling emotional. Image: TikTok / @thabilephotographer

Source: TikTok

Absent fathers are a huge issue which is causing long-term psychological traumas for many children worldwide. This dad refuses to be part of that statistic.

Dedicated dad shares cute video of spoil day with daughter

TikTok user @thabilephotographer shared a video of him collecting his baby girl from school and taking her for a day of spoils. They got pizza, her hair done and did some colouring in, what more could a little girl ask for?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This father is doing his best to make sure his little girl knows what it means to be loved, and he’s doing a sterling job! Take a look at this sweet video:

Mzansi lets the dad know that he is doing a great job

People flocked to the comment section to let the man know that he is a great dad and that his little girl will be a better person because of his efforts. His example is invaluable!

Read some of the kind comments:

Elsie❤️ said:

“You're definitely a good dad. This is beautiful ”

ARCHIE RAMUNYANDI loved it:

“Saved this video kids need love, guys we are damaged today because we were not loved properly ”

wished:

“Things that I wish my dad did for me.”

Baby_yolz highligjted:

“All that matters is you are a PRESENT dad!!!!”

Palesaaamaps shared:

“You doing the best job ever as a father I still have hope that my dad will remember my birthday and know what grade I'm doing love your child”

Cute video of dedicated father helping his little daughter hula-hoop spreads warm feels on social media

In related news, Briefly News reported that one father has the world smelting over a clip of him helping his little daughter hula-hoop. The sad reality is that many fathers are absent, but not this one.

While being a dad shouldn’t have to be rewarded, it often is due to the fact that so many fail to play their part. This father is a perfect example of what a male parent should be.

Twitter user @user421S shared the cutest daddy-daughter clip. Clearly, the little princess was a bit too small to operate the hula-hoop so her dad stepped in and made her feel as if she was doing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News