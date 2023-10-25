A wholesome TikTok video shows a man showing up to work and walking into a surprise party

The man who works in management at a KZN Spar got a surprise from his staff

Many people were touched to see how much effort co-workers put into celebrating one of their own

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A TikTok video shows when a team working at a Shelly Beach Spar went all out for one of their colleagues. Many people were touched to see the staff do the most.

A TikTok video of a KZN Spar manager reacting to his surprise birthday by employees and Mzansi peeps were touched. Image: @thandynoxolo

Source: TikTok

Online users commented, gushing over the fantastic workers. There were comments from people who were in awe of the supportive work environment. They recalled a similar incident that happened earlier this year.

Man gets surprise at work

@thandynoxolo posted a video of her manager at Spar walking in to find a birthday surprise waiting for him. In the video, he received cake and presents from his co-workers.

Watch the sweet moment below:

SA applauds the Spar team

Many people thought the store manager was lucky to have thoughtful people to work with him. Netizens also wished the manager a happy birthday in the comments section.

Dee-U gushed:

"If you are good at management and leadership, it shows in your staff. Well done."

Thandy Noxolo Ndwalane, the creator, replied:

"Trust me this guy is the best.. he believes in people like no one’s business."

thathazulu wrote:

"Happy birthday to this humble guy."

Mangwekazi_Bee commented:

"One thing shame if he is in management. You can see Abasebenzi are happy to come to work, so greatly appreciate such leadership."

Senzeni added:

"His smile shows everything, happiness and surprise."

Blessed complimented the man:

"He looks like a genuinely good-hearted person ❤️bless his heart."

Sibahle thina agreed:

"He looks like a humble guy, and I love this for him and, more significantly, for you guys. I will make sure I say hi next time I am in Shelley Beach."

TikTok video of birthday surprise warms hearts

Many people like to see professionals getting birthday parties thrown in their honour. A teacher came to work to find a party organised by his students to celebrate his birthday.

SA's hearts moved by Granny’s gift

Briefly News previously reported that a KwaZulu-Natal woman made her grandmother's birthday special when she bought her a cake and surprised her at work.

The young woman's gesture made her granny blush, smile, and cry simultaneously.

In the touching video posted by @cindypaselagangat on TikTok, the woman who works at a Chicken Licken in Newcastle is surprised when a strange woman approaches her while working

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News