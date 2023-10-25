TikTok Video of KZN Spar Manager’s Birthday Surprise From Employees, SA Loves Heartwarming Reaction
- A wholesome TikTok video shows a man showing up to work and walking into a surprise party
- The man who works in management at a KZN Spar got a surprise from his staff
- Many people were touched to see how much effort co-workers put into celebrating one of their own
A TikTok video shows when a team working at a Shelly Beach Spar went all out for one of their colleagues. Many people were touched to see the staff do the most.
Online users commented, gushing over the fantastic workers. There were comments from people who were in awe of the supportive work environment. They recalled a similar incident that happened earlier this year.
Man gets surprise at work
@thandynoxolo posted a video of her manager at Spar walking in to find a birthday surprise waiting for him. In the video, he received cake and presents from his co-workers.
Watch the sweet moment below:
SA applauds the Spar team
Many people thought the store manager was lucky to have thoughtful people to work with him. Netizens also wished the manager a happy birthday in the comments section.
Dee-U gushed:
"If you are good at management and leadership, it shows in your staff. Well done."
Thandy Noxolo Ndwalane, the creator, replied:
"Trust me this guy is the best.. he believes in people like no one’s business."
thathazulu wrote:
"Happy birthday to this humble guy."
Mangwekazi_Bee commented:
"One thing shame if he is in management. You can see Abasebenzi are happy to come to work, so greatly appreciate such leadership."
Senzeni added:
"His smile shows everything, happiness and surprise."
Blessed complimented the man:
"He looks like a genuinely good-hearted person ❤️bless his heart."
Sibahle thina agreed:
"He looks like a humble guy, and I love this for him and, more significantly, for you guys. I will make sure I say hi next time I am in Shelley Beach."
TikTok video of birthday surprise warms hearts
Many people like to see professionals getting birthday parties thrown in their honour. A teacher came to work to find a party organised by his students to celebrate his birthday.
SA's hearts moved by Granny’s gift
Briefly News previously reported that a KwaZulu-Natal woman made her grandmother's birthday special when she bought her a cake and surprised her at work.
The young woman's gesture made her granny blush, smile, and cry simultaneously.
In the touching video posted by @cindypaselagangat on TikTok, the woman who works at a Chicken Licken in Newcastle is surprised when a strange woman approaches her while working
