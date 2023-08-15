A woman sent her friend to purchase a present and desert for her grandmother on her birthday

The woman arrived at the gogo’s workplace and surprised her with the cake, flowers and a prezzie

The beauty of the surprise brought the older woman to tears, and Mzansi cried joyfully with her

A young woman made her gogo's day with cake, flowers and a gift at work. Image: @cindypalesagangat

A KwaZulu-Natal woman made her grandmother's birthday special when she bought her a cake and surprised her at work.

The young woman's gesture made her granny blush, smile and cry simultaneously.

Gogo surprised with gifts on her birthday at work

In a very touching video posted by @cindypaselagangat on TikTok, the woman who works at a Chicken Licken in Newcastle is surprised when a strange woman approaches her while working.

The woman explains to her that her granddaughter sent her, and she gave her flowers, cake and a gift. The woman was so stunned that she didn't know how to react. She laughed, cried and smiled at the gesture.

At first, she was surprised that such a gift would be given to her, but after she read the birthday card with the gift and cake, her face was all smiles and tears of joy. Her colleagues were touched y the gesture and fawned at her and wished her a wonderful happy birthday.

Watch the beautiful video here.

TikTokkers chopped onions because of gift

Netizens wished the gogo a happy birthday and shared how they felt about the video.

Judith said:

“I cried before I even watched the rest of the video. Pity our grannies chose to loya us. We never got to experience this.”

Nozi loved the granny's humility.

“Your granny has such a calm and humble spirit.”

Nonhlanhla appreciated the friend's willingness to deliver the gift.

“Friends like these need to be cherished.”

Miss Bev remarked that every woman loves flowers.

“There’s not a single woman who doesn’t enjoy receiving flowers at work.”

Carlox2 was touched.

“Oh, my heart! That was something she would never forget. Thank you for giving her flowers while she can still see them.”

Tsholosefara was appreciative.

“Oh, girl. Keep up the good work. I miss my grandmother.”

