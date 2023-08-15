A creative woman did not know how to get rid of her hired help so she devised a devilishly funny plan to have her leave

The woman pretended to be a demonic entity and gave off Paranormal Activity vibes as she terrified her helper so much that she abandoned the baby in her hands

The woman claimed that the plan worked, and the helper requested to resign the following day

A woman came up with an intelligent way to rid herself of her helper. Image: @anisha_x5

A woman didn't take a fancy to the helper her husband hired, so she got creatively rid of her.

She scared the helper so much that she asked to leave on her own the next day!

Woman scares helper into quitting, video goes TikTok viral

@anisha_x5's side-splitting video which she shared on TikTok, was viewed by 81.9K people. In the video, the woman's helper is in the other room carrying the baby.

Suddenly from the corner of her eye, she notices a shadowy figure crawling across the floor. The figure, who is the woman, comes back again and crawls on the floor creepily. By this time, the woman's helper is sufficiently spooked and can no longer endure. The woman's caption clarifies that she asked to leave the next day.

Watch the video here:

Netizens cannot get enough of woman's craftiness

Netizens were cracking up in the comments section and could not help but applaud the woman's creativity.

Lingerie Red said:

"You did that! Man, you're crafty in a creative way."

User935569048150's body ached from laughing.

"Spare my ribs!"

Aniricia loved the content.

"Hayi, TikTok will never disappoint."

Jay Jay remarked:

"I like you for this!"

Trizy.black exclaimed:

"I'm stuck about the baby on the floor. Is she or he okay?"

A young girl pretends to be tormented by an unseen spirit

In another article, Briefly News wrote that a young girl pretended to be interacting with a ghost to scare her mom.

The little princess pretended that an unseen force was pulling her hair, and she begged it to stop.

The woman was beside herself, trying to get her daughter to calm down.

