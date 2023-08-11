A mother stopped on the side of the N1 after her baby cried for reasons unknown to her and could not stop

The woman put the child on her back and rocked her in an attempt to alleviate the child from crying, and it eventually worked

Netizens gave different views of why the baby cried, most of them believing that her cries were an intervention from above

Mzansi is convinced that the woman's baby's cries saved them from danger. Image: @alilali75

Source: TikTok

Torn by her beautiful daughter's cries, a Venda woman stopped on the roadside to comfort her.

Netizens remarked that her crying was a divine intervention that saved them from impending danger.

They were touched by this caring, motherly gesture and offered friendly advice on what to do next time.

Mother stops on roadside to soothe baby in TikTok video

The woman, @alilali75, posted her video on TikTok, and it touched the hearts of 144,815 people, prompting over 5619 people to like the video.

In the video, the woman stopped on the side of the N1 road. She is carrying her daughter on her back and is doing her best to soothe her. She is accompanied by a family member who talks about why the baby may be crying.

Why do infants cry?

According to MedlinePlus, infants cry for about one to three hours daily. There are various reasons why an infant cries. The infant may be bored or lonely, suffering from colic, discomfort or irritation from a nappy, hunger or even illness. It is, however, essential to contact health professionals if the baby continues crying unabated for one day despite home remedies and if the crying is accompanied by other symptoms such as fever.

Watch the video here:

South Africans believe the crying child saved the woman

Kind netizens advised her what to do the next time her baby cries. They also shared what they thought may have caused the crying.

Azll918 suggested:

"When you travel, whisper to her that you're going and that she must relax. Also, make stops and massage her.

Glodean Shamron Khak said:

" She wasn't just crying. Something was about to happen. She saved ya'll."

Ma-bee shared her views.

"The same thing happened to me and my husband three years back, and guess what? Just two minutes after stopping our car, there was an accident behind us."

Gombakoma Muduhulu added:

"A child is an angel. She was sensing something."

KaraboM advised:

"Stop at a safer place like a garage or near a toll gate next time."

Chichinel0 remarked:

"My mom always says that there is a reason something had to be delayed. And we often complain when this turns out to save our lives."

A man stops crying baby with money

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a man stopped his baby from crying by giving his child money.

The child immediately stopped after seeing the bank notes, and the baby's tears were turned to joy.

Netizens were awed by this video and remarked that money has power.

