This dedicated uncle had Mzansi people in tears watching him carry his small niece on his back

TikTok user @entle_yawa shared a video showing her brother with her daughter, oozing gratitude

People shared their heartwarming stories, letting the woman know she is beyond blessed

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

This woman couldn’t be more grateful for her brother and how he has stepped up for her daughter. Seeing a moment shared between the uncle and his niece left hearts in puddles.

This grateful woman shared a video showing her brother with her daughter, oozing gratitude. Image: TikTok / @entle_yawa

Source: TikTok

It is not often that a man steps up for another man’s child, even if that child is his family. Seeing this young man be there for his sister and her baby is inspiring.

Grateful woman shares sweet moment between her daughter and brother

TikTok user @entle_yawa shared a video showing her brother carrying her two-year-old daughter on his back. She overflowed with pride and gratitude, expressing how blessed she feels to have him in their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look at this precious moment; brother is a pro:

Heartwarming video has people clapping for the young man

This video had people overcome with emotion. Seeing the brother step up for his sister and her child is something that is worth celebrating and deserves recognition. This is truly inspiring!

Read some of the kind comments:

MASISHI❤️❤️ is blessed too:

“I have the same brother, akafuni noma ngimshaye umshana wakhe.uvele athi awunangane wena.”

Boitumelobetty27_92 shared:

“My late brother was like this, he will even tell people that my daughter is his. You are blessed, sister ❤️”

mphob241 let mom know:

“This is one bond you'll never break.”

Busisiwe Karabo loves it:

“ I'm pregnant, and baby brother can't wait for her. I cannot wait for these moments.”

MamaUlithemba said:

“This is so cute, man ”

Man with baby on back is desperate to put him to sleep, Mzansi parents on Twitter have suggestions to help

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man working hard to put his kid to sleep was a viral hit. The father had a kid strapped to his back to get the job done.

People were amused as they saw how much he was struggling. The Twitter pictures got hundreds of likes from netizens.

Twitter user, @Just_Gundy, shared a photo of himself trying to get his wide-eyed baby to bed. The man captioned the picture, letting everyone know he tried everything to put the kid to sleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News