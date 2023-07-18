This young woman can't believe that her mom's social life is more impressive than her own

TikTok user @zoliswa._ shared a funny video showing her in a gown lecturing her mom

People clapped for the mother living her best life, and some shared stories of their socialite moms

Many older people have better social lives than the young ones. This babe had to remind her mom to chill as her social life is a little too lit for her liking.

this young woman shared a funny video showing her in a gown lecturing her mom. Image: (TikTok user @zoliswa._)

Source: TikTok

Some people say that your 20s are the best years of your life, but there are many older people who have proven that to be incorrect. This mom is one of those peeps.

Daughter lets socialite mom know it is time to chill, funny video goes viral

TikTok user @zoliswa._ shared a video showing her in a gown lecturing her mom, who was clearly ready to go out and socialise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sis admitted that her mother's social schedule is fuller than hers. Take a look at this priceless moment:

South Africans loved how social the grown woman is

People took to the comment section to hype the mom. They love that she has a social life at her age and laughed at the daughter living the opposite life.

Read some of the funny comments:

Nomthii_95 laughed:

“It’s her time to shine senikhulile ”

Asiphe Mbolo knows the struggle:

“On no, this is my mom wig, jacket and pictures by me always.”

Tinatugs admitted:

“This is so me and my daughters ”

Smoodza Mbatha shared:

“My mom left @ 7 am only to come back @ 5 pm lapho I've been home the whole day ”

Johannesburg babe shows fun mom grooving to, Mzansi loves her energy: "My mother's cooler than yours"

In related news, Briefly News children get to an age where they no longer think their parents are cool… unless you are this vibey mom! A proud daughter shared a clip of her mom dancing, claiming she's the littest mom in town.

The older you get, the more you realise how precious time with your parents is. This lady is lucky enough to have a mom who isn't afraid of a night out, making lasting memories with her.

TikTok user @gray.prov shared a video of her mom busting some fire moves. Sharing the clip with pride, our gurl made it clear that her mama is the best!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News