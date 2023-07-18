A young woman took to social media to share a video of her tracking the meals she eats in a day

The woman also detailed how people comment about her skinny frame and how that leaves her feeling self-conscious

The mother of two's frustrations resonated with several other Mzansi women who reacted to the video

A South African woman was left frustrated after sharing how people tend to comment negatively about her appearance and petite weight as a mother of two kids.

A mother felt compelled to track her meals after being tired of being called skinny. Image: @homecafe.withntombi/TikTok

Mom of 2 shares frustrations about comments concerning her weight in TikTok video

Ntombi took to social media to share a TikTok video of the different meals she ate in a day. In the clip, she is heard explaining that she has two children and she is skinny.

The mother shares that the older her children get, the more comments she gets about the fact that she looks like a teenager and people wanting to know how old she is.

"These comments make me so annoyed, and most importantly, they make me so conscious about the way that I look, especially my weight, so I'm tracking what I eat."

Being called skinny is not necessarily a positive thing; women reveal

When it seems like everyone else is trying to lose weight, if you’re a skinny woman trying to gain weight, it can feel isolating, Bony to Bomshell reports. On top of that, some skinny women are eating a lot, and they still can’t weight.

According to a Forbes article, calling someone ‘skinny’ is definitely not a compliment and commenting on someone’s weight is not right.

“Some women are thin by heredity. They have a high metabolism. Alana Weaver explained that they’re not starving themselves to death like some women do to maintain a look.

South African netizens react with supportive words to the woman's viral TikTok post

Several Mzansi women could relate and sympathise with Ntombi's frustrations and responded with kind words.

@Mrs M said:

"But it’s genetics. Like why don’t they get that? I say we all look like this at home."

@The_molefes2ndaddition replied:

"Same, my 14-year-old daughter's body is bigger than mine; people always get surprised when they hear her call me mom because of my tiny body."

@thulisaanelisa commented:

"Add to that the name-calling. Growing up, some even suggested weight gain products for me to my mom. It makes you look at yourself differently."

@chadkhan42 replied:

"Well, you’re eating soo good and clean."

@Sesame wrote:

"I’m sorry you have to go through that. You are perfectly alright no matter what you look like."

