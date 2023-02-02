Ruthless Little Girl Tells Mom She’s Fat in Funny TikTok Video With 10.9 Million Views: “Kids Will Humble You”
- A little girl made it clear to her mom that she does not want to be overweight when she grows up
- The ruthless toddler then called her mom fat when she was asked where she's seen an overweight adult
- The video of the hilarious conversation went viral on TikTok and got over 10.9 million views from all over the world
A little girl told her mom one of her biggest fear about growing up and humbled her mother during their discussion.
She said when she is older, she wants to be a skinny adult and doesn't want to be overweight in the clip posted by @logantheempress.
"When I turn into a grown-up, I don't want to be a fat grown-up, I want to be a skinny grown-up.
Overstimulated mom rendered to tears by toddler covered in porridge, video has Mzansi lol: “This generation”
When the mom asked the toddler if she knew any fat people, she brutally answered "there's one right in front of me".
The little girl can be seen in the TikTok video side-eyeing her mom while eating her food before she crushed her mom's confidence into pieces.
Watch the TikTok video of the toddler with a fear of being overweight
TikTokkers comment on the little girl's brutal honesty
The viral video had netizens dying from laughter, with people saying they respect how children have no filter.
@catfiend123 said:
"These kids are mean bro, that’s insane. My kid and I would have to fight."
@therosemarycn posted:
"And she is so serious too."
@littyonatitty stated:
"Never ask kids anything."
@aramini1 mentioned:
"It's the way the mom's voice trembled when she asked the question that got me."
@frucht11111 commented:
"Not even a side eye, it was a full blank stare."
@bigwhiteinva wrote:
"If 'don’t ask me a question unless you want complete honesty' was a person. She is on it."
@loganelfrink added:
"Kids will humble you so quickly."
@d.dkurd shared:
"Girl, my sister told my mum she don’t want to be fat and wants to be like my aunt."
