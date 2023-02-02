A video showing a mother crying over a toddler covered in porridge has left Mzansi lol

TikTok user @babygirlnicky3 shared a video of the moment, showing the defeated mom and beaming toddler

Mzansi citizens couldn’t help but laugh at how ruthless toddlers are and shared stories of their own

Being a mom is tough! One poor momma was rendered to tears by her toddler, who smeared porridge all over herself. The moment was caught on camera and Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh.

One mom felt defeated by her toddler who covered herself in porridge. Image: TikTok / @babygirlnicky3

Source: UGC

The toddler years will defeat you, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Seeing this mom surrender to her little girl is all the proof you need.

TikTok user @babygirlnicky3 shared a video of a little girl covered in porridge and her mother sitting with tears running down her face. When asked why she was crying, the mom simply pointed to the toddler.

Shame, if you are a mom then you know how hard this moment was!

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi had a good chuckle at the little girl’s joy

While mom was breaking down, the little girl looked like she was living her best life. Children, especially toddlers, are ruthless. People felt for the mom, but know this is how parenting goes and had a laugh at how hectic toddlers can be, sharing horror stories of their own.

See some of the comments:

@flo_blossom said:

“Yhoo I love this generation of kids, I live for them. My one-year-old nephew broke a new TV and the mother cried for a week.”

@Reginé Lee-Xanne Rite said:

“Guys my daughter decided to take the scissors and cut her school dress.”

@Mosa said:

“She’s so unbothered, mommy is having a meltdown.”

@Geegeeflow said:

“I know this feeling, they make you in your moer on a daily. I got two of them”

@✨Twinkle✨ said:

“I feel for you, I also cry at times when I can't take it anymore. Toddlers are something else.”

Source: Briefly News