One of the most talked about break-ups in the history of Mzansi has to be the Kolisi, as no one anticipated the collapse of their marriage

Briefly News previously reported on the Springbok Captain's book page that shared details of past mischievous ways

Social media users felt that Rachel was probably unable to forgive him again after coming across texts from the book

A TikTok user shared a page on Siya Kolisi's book detailing his past. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: TikTok

Briefly News covered a page from Siya Kolisi's memoir, Rise, detailing how his fame and drinking affected him and his relationship with Rachel, and fans felt that could be one of the reasons for the fallout.

While Mzansi is still trying to piece together the real reason for the end of the couple's eight-year- union, social media investigators are paging his book to get the answers.

A TikTok account under the user handle @asiphemihlali shared another page from the book, which got people talking.

Siya Kolisi's book reveals details about past mischievous ways

On page 105 of his book, Siya reveals that Rachel is a homemaker who stood by him through difficult times. He also details that due to his then excessive drinking, Rachel would have to pay for their dates sometimes and that he would be so wasted that he'd even get arrested.

See the video post here.

Mzansi shared their thought on the book page

After reading the post, social media users took to the comment section to share their views on the couple's relationship after reading the page. While some people said Rachel was aware of the kind of man Siya was, some wished the break-up news was just a marketing strategy for the book.

User @Zoelelwazoe commented

The thing is, we always hope he will change when we are there for him. Most difficult thing in life is dating & loving a broken guy. You are a social worker in that relationship. This is heavy for me."

User @KENEUOE TSULO added:

"The divorce is making us read Siya and Rachel's issues, Siya kodwa."

User @Zeecona noted:

"This is before, and we all have a past."

User @Terry said:

"We told them about black men and they thought we lied. Sisi, not even a ring spare you from being a single mom with a black man."

User @Lufuno commented:

"This book is gonna work well against him in court."

An old interview of the Kolisi's about lobola sparks conversations

In another Briefly News article, a TikTok user dug up an old video of Siya and Rachel's interview with Anele Mdoda, in which he shared that he had never paid lobola.

Social media users were shocked to learn that commenting that it was easy to part ways if no lobola was paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News