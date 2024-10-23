Siya Kolisi once opened up about his struggles with temptation and staying faithful

The Springboks captain revealed in his memoir, Rise , that his status led him down a dark path of sin and bad lifestyle choices

This after he announced his divorce to Rachel, and fans are convinced that his alleged infidelity led to the breakup

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Fans are convinced that Siya Kolisi caused his marriage to collapse. Images: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

After learning about his divorce, Mzansi uncovered an excerpt from Siya Kolisi's book, alluding to his struggles with infidelity.

Siya Kolisi opens up about his struggles

Coming from the news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, netizens are scratching their heads trying to uncover what may have led to the couple's separation.

While they have yet to reveal the details behind their split, some peeps are convinced that the Springboks captain may have been the reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Twitter (X) user Mercyca2 shared a photo of a page from Siya's book, Rise, which detailed his success and the hurdles he encountered along the way, including temptation.

An excerpt from the book highlighted how few people were honest with Siya about his shortcomings. However, a friend, Ben, would tell it to him straight:

"He said, 'You need to stop drinking because when you drink, you do dumb things."

As the Springboks captain, Siya says everyone wanted a piece of him. He revealed that he struggled with bad lifestyle choices, temptation and sin:

Mzansi weighs in on Siya Kolisi revelations

Netizens are convinced that Siya may have caused his marriage to collapse:

tallmamacita_ trolled Siya:

"Cassper Nyovest 2.0; he also struggled with temptations and sin."

Mercyca2 said:

"I think Rachel fought for her marriage until the emotional toll was too much."

JuliRee_Mts wrote:

"Only they know how many times they have tried to 'Fix their marriage'. I don’t blame Rachel; she probably got tired."

323i was stunned:

"How does he put such things in a book? He is a domkop."

Rachel Kolisi's famous clap backs revisited

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a series of Rachel Kolisi's clap backs to Mzansi women.

The now-former Mrs Kolisi had a full-time job putting ladies in their place and away from her husband, Siya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News