Kolisi Divorce: Siya’s Book ‘Rise’ Reveals Springboks Captain’s Struggles With Staying Faithful
- Siya Kolisi once opened up about his struggles with temptation and staying faithful
- The Springboks captain revealed in his memoir, Rise, that his status led him down a dark path of sin and bad lifestyle choices
- This after he announced his divorce to Rachel, and fans are convinced that his alleged infidelity led to the breakup
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
After learning about his divorce, Mzansi uncovered an excerpt from Siya Kolisi's book, alluding to his struggles with infidelity.
Siya Kolisi opens up about his struggles
Coming from the news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, netizens are scratching their heads trying to uncover what may have led to the couple's separation.
While they have yet to reveal the details behind their split, some peeps are convinced that the Springboks captain may have been the reason.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Twitter (X) user Mercyca2 shared a photo of a page from Siya's book, Rise, which detailed his success and the hurdles he encountered along the way, including temptation.
An excerpt from the book highlighted how few people were honest with Siya about his shortcomings. However, a friend, Ben, would tell it to him straight:
"He said, 'You need to stop drinking because when you drink, you do dumb things."
As the Springboks captain, Siya says everyone wanted a piece of him. He revealed that he struggled with bad lifestyle choices, temptation and sin:
Mzansi weighs in on Siya Kolisi revelations
Netizens are convinced that Siya may have caused his marriage to collapse:
tallmamacita_ trolled Siya:
"Cassper Nyovest 2.0; he also struggled with temptations and sin."
Mercyca2 said:
"I think Rachel fought for her marriage until the emotional toll was too much."
JuliRee_Mts wrote:
"Only they know how many times they have tried to 'Fix their marriage'. I don’t blame Rachel; she probably got tired."
323i was stunned:
"How does he put such things in a book? He is a domkop."
Rachel Kolisi's famous clap backs revisited
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a series of Rachel Kolisi's clap backs to Mzansi women.
The now-former Mrs Kolisi had a full-time job putting ladies in their place and away from her husband, Siya.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za