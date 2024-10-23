Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement has shocked South Africans, who are struggling to accept the news

Social media users reacted emotionally, with many urging the couple to seek therapy and reconsider their decision

Fans expressed sadness, calling the divorce a loss for the country and questioning their faith in love

Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s divorce announcement received mixed reactions from fans. Image: Dan Mullan and Cindy Ord

SA rejects Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two said they made the decision to end their marriage in a joint statement. Part of the post read:

"After much reflection and open conversations; we have mutually decided to end our marriage."

Social media users have called for an emergency family meeting to discuss Kolisi's shocking divorce. Responding to a post shared on the Briefly News Facebook page, many advised the stars to consider therapy for the sake of their fans.

@Natasha Gcule said:

"They only need guidance, that's all; all couples go where they need a break."

@Mmapitsi Randy Rangwaga wrote:

"We are really sad as the country 😭😭😭 our role model"

@Sive Maqhashu added:

"We reject this divorce as a country, they need to fix things.🙏🏾"

@Nicole Stallone commented:

"This is not good news 😭it’s a sad day for South Africa 🇿🇦"

@Maffcat wrote:

"Why am I heartbroken like it happened to me?"

@Mike Mzana added:

"I give up. This was my last hope for Love true genuine sweet good hearted People."

@Elichia Farao said:

"What God has put together no man can separate. We love both of you so much. We pray that God will work it out for both of you Siya and Rachel."

