Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel have ended their marriage, much to the shock of South African fans

The couple announced on social media on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, that they have ended their marriage of eight years

Local netizens expressed shock on social media and said they were saddened by the separation of the couple, who recently returned to Mzansi from France

Local netizens were saddened to hear Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, had ended their marriage.

The Bok icon married Rachel in 2016, but on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, the couple decided to end their union, which was loved by fans across Mzansi.

After eight years together, Siya and Rachel Kolisi have ended their marriage. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

Kolisi, who recently made his second debut for Natal side Sharks, and his wife posted on social media that the separation was a mutual agreement.

Siya Kolisi ends his marriage

The Kolisi's announced their divorce on Instagram:

According to the Instagram post, the couple said they will remain friends and committed parents to their two children.

The post read:

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the Siya Foundation, that means so much to us."

Fans are shocked

Local netizens said on social media that they were shocked by the news, especially after the couple recently showed off their new home in Ballito Bay.

Sibongile Ndawo Engel is heartbroken:

"Lord, I'm so sad; this has been a very difficult year."

Value Nomaxabiso Mahala is shocked:

"Hayibo."

Kgothatso Madamb Tanzwani expressed sadness:

"The whole country is sad, like literally."

Ruthie Meres Chepkemboi gave a possible explanation:

"Sometimes people grow apart, even in relationships."

Kgothatso Madamb Tanzwani asked a question:

"Guys, what's happening with relationships?"

