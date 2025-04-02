A local farmer celebrated five years of empowering employees after selling a huge chunk of his shares to them, with the majority being black females

The man shared a clip on his TikTok showing off their new egg packaging and detailing that for each tray sold, they would donate to a feeding scheme

Social media users flooded the comment section praising the man, and calling for other farmers to learn from him for peace and unity in the country

A local farmer sold 85% of his shares to his employees and 51% of those were bought by black women. Image: @farmer.angus

On the 1st of April 2025, a farmer celebrated five years since he sold 85% of his farm to his employees, making the company a 51% black woman-owned entity.

The farmer, TikTok user @farmer.angus, showed off their new egg packaging and detailed how they were also contributing to the fight against hunger as a business, impressing many social media users.

The farmer celebrates 5 years of empowering others

In the clip, @farmer.angus stands alongside one of the shareholders and the company's directors, Menzi holding a tray of eggs. He celebrates five years since partnering with his former employees after selling 85% of his company shares to them.

The men proudly display the new packaging of their free-range mixed eggs and show a green sticker indicating their commitment to a cause. For every tray of eggs bought, the company will donate an egg to a feeding scheme.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The farmer impresses Mzansi

The clip attracted an outpouring of love and support on social media. Many took to the comment section to praise the farmer for his bold move, thanking him for sharing his wealth and calling on other farmers to follow his lead.

Some expressed their intention to buy their eggs exclusively, regardless of price, while others said if more agricultural land in the country were to be shared similarly, it could unite the country's diverse races.

Mzansi thanked a mlungu for selling the majority of his shares to his employees. Image: @farmer.angus

User @Tay asked:

"Where do we shop in Cape Town? Will only buy your eggs moving forward."

User @F A D E PREMIUM BARBER enquired:

"This is what we call empowerment. I'm in Johannesburg north, where can we buy this brand?

User 2markie@marks asked:

"These are the people we need to support, can we get the eggs in Cape Town?

User @Melintheanaturalproducts said:

"When we talk about equality and working together as a nation!"

User @Sabelo Ntuli🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

"Your business deserves full support. Make those eggs available nationwide."

User @mahesh added:

"This is so wonderful. Who said that Black and White people cannot work together? It is only racists that cannot work together.

