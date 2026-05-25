A Botswana man and conservationist is charged by his lioness in the wild

The conservationist later revealed the heartbreaking reason the animal became part of his life years ago

Social media users could not stop reacting after noticing and pointing out the lioness’ behaviour

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Sirga pounced on Valentin and grabbed his arm. Image: @valentingruner

Source: Instagram

Conservationist Valentin Grüner has shown his unusual relationship with a lioness named Sirga in Botswana. Social media users were both terrified and emotional.

In the Instagram video, posted on 23 May 2026, Sirga sprints toward Valentin before tackling him to the ground in what first appears to be a dangerous attack. Moments later, the massive lioness begins rubbing against him, softly mewling and grabbing his arm affectionately. Valentin captioned the clip:

“Quick checkup on our queen 😉 She definitely had a story to tell today.”

He explained that Sirga often grabs his arm when she wants him to walk with her through the Kalahari.

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Valentin clarified that though dangerous-looking, Sirga's actions were well-intentioned. Image: @valentingruner

Source: Instagram

How Sirga entered Valentin's life

Valentin revealed that his decision to raise Sirga came after he witnessed the dark side of wildlife tourism and lion cub petting operations. This is where cubs are continuously bred for tourist interactions before often disappearing into canned hunting systems.

According to Valentin, Sirga’s situation was different. The lioness was born at a holding facility for so-called “problem lions” in western Botswana after her siblings died and her mother rejected her. At only 10 days old, Sirga was reportedly close to death.

He added that releasing her fully into the wild was never realistic because suitable lion territories are already occupied, forcing many lions into conflict with cattle farms surrounding protected areas.

Today, Sirga reportedly roams across 2,000 hectares of Kalahari land where she hunts and behaves naturally while still maintaining her close bond with Valentin.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media users panic and fall in love with Sirga

Many people admitted that they first feared the video would end badly before realising the lioness was simply excited to see Valentin. This is what the internet said on @valentingruner's page:

@widenkarli said:

“This is my first time here, and my god, I thought I was about to witness a slaughter 😂”

@timothy_mmm wrote:

“I thought bro was gonna die for a second.”

@young1adonis said:

“Hey suga!!…excuse me I just s*** my pants 👖😂😂😂😂😂”

@whitemonstersonly commented:

“I swear I thought I was watching a horrible accident at first, then she started telling you about her day 🫶🏼”

@throughroboteyes exclaimed:

“Imagine how safe anyone would feel if they had this level bond with a godd*** lion 😍”

@kagan.dunlap added:

“Literal apex predator acting just like an ordinary house cat. That’s the coolest thing ever.”

@oneandonlylampy said:

“If not pet, why pet-shaped? 🥹”

@tr3ndy_ant noted:

“You can tell she loves him, she was talking the whole time 🫶🏾😂”

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Source: Briefly News