A festival in India turned tragic after an elephant broke free from its restraints and fatally attacked a man, with disturbing footage showing the chaos that unfolded in just moments

The incident quickly escalated as the animal moved through the area, leaving destruction behind and raising serious concerns about safety at such events

The tragedy has since reignited global debate around the use of elephants in festivals, with growing calls for stricter regulation and better protection for both people and animals

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A festival in Kerala, India, turned into a scene of tragedy and chaos after an elephant broke free from its restraints and fatally attacked a man, in an incident that has once again raised serious concerns about the use of wild animals in public events.

The visual on the left showed the elephant pushing a car. Image: The Nightly

Source: Facebook

According to The Nightly, the incident occurred on May 1 when the elephant, which had been transported for a temple festival, suddenly became aggressive while being taken for watering. Witnesses say the situation escalated within seconds.

The victim, identified as Vishnu, was reportedly lifted by the elephant’s trunk before being violently trampled. He died from his injuries at the scene. The elephant then continued its rampage, turning on nearby individuals and damaging property, including parked vehicles, which were overturned in the chaos.

Deadly elephant rampage caught on camera

Another handler sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in intensive care. Panic spread quickly among onlookers, many of whom fled as the animal moved unpredictably through the area. Authorities said it took nearly four hours to regain control. A specialised Elephant Squad from the Forest Department was eventually able to tranquillise the animal after a prolonged and dangerous operation.

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The incident posted by user thenightlyau did not occur in isolation. Reports indicate that a second fatal elephant attack took place later that same day in another part of Kerala, highlighting what experts describe as a growing concern linked to stress, captivity, and the conditions elephants face during festivals.

The viral footage has reignited global debate, with animal welfare advocates calling for stricter regulations or outright bans on the use of elephants in such environments. Others argue that cultural traditions must evolve to prioritise safety, both for humans and animals.

The screenshot on the left captured the elephant charging the car with people inside. Image: The Nightly

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Internet calls out humans for bothering animals

Clayton Massey reacted:

“The raw power of that elephant is next level, lifting a car with ease.”

Fiona McIntosh questioned:

“What did they do to make the elephant so angry?”

Bill Mclellan said:

“I think it’s called karma.”

Dresden Riria White added:

“Leave the elephant alone.”

Simone Hunter concluded:

“I’m on the elephant’s side for sure.”

Kerry Burke shared:

“It’s tragic seeing such a majestic creature in this situation; humans have a lot to answer for.”

Yvonne Graham suggested:

“The elephant has a chain around it; maybe it’s fed up with being abused.”

Kerry Randall asked:

“What did that person do to the elephant? They say an elephant never forgets.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to elephants

A well-known wilderness expert lost his life during a walking safari after a sudden encounter with an elephant.

Disturbing footage showed residents in a small Indian town fleeing in panic as a wild elephant charged through the streets.

A viral video captured elephants moving through Kruger National Park amid heavy rainfall and flooding.

Source: Briefly News