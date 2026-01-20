Disturbing footage showed residents in a small Indian town fleeing in panic as a wild elephant charged through the streets

Authorities and wildlife officials intensified efforts to track the animal amid growing concerns over human-wildlife conflict

The incident sparked widespread online reactions, with many calling for urgent intervention and better conservation planning

A manhunt is underway for a deadly elephant after disturbing footage surfaced online showing residents fleeing in terror during a violent rampage in a small town in India.

The video, shared by TMZ on its official Facebook page on 21 January 2026, captured chaotic scenes as people ran for their lives while the enraged elephant charged through the area. Screams, panic and confusion could be heard as the animal stormed through the streets, sending locals scrambling for safety.

According to the post, the elephant has been linked to a series of deadly attacks that have claimed the lives of at least 22 people over 10 days. TMZ captioned the footage:

"Chaos in small town India, a killer elephant is still on the loose following a terrifying rampage, leaving 22 people dead in just 10 days."

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with authorities intensifying efforts to locate and contain the animal before further lives are lost. Wildlife officials and local law enforcement have reportedly been deployed to track the elephant, while residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid affected areas.

Experts believe the elephant’s aggressive behaviour may be linked to habitat disruption, stress, or previous encounters with humans. Human-wildlife conflict has become an increasing issue in parts of India, particularly in regions where expanding settlements overlap with traditional wildlife corridors.

Social media users reacted with shock and fear after watching the footage, with many expressing sympathy for the victims and calling for urgent intervention to protect both residents and wildlife. Others highlighted the need for better conservation planning to prevent such tragedies.

As the search continues, communities remain on high alert, hoping authorities will safely resolve the situation before more devastation occurs. The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed when wildlife and human settlements collide, often with tragic consequences.

Netizens react to wild elephant erupting onto the streets of India

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the killer elephant, saying:

Kay Valentine said:

"Something must have happened to make it angry; elephants are peaceful animals."

Melissa Schram wrote:

"Maybe they shouldn’t have upset the elephant in the first place!"

Miranda Adams expressed:

"Going into an animal's natural habitat and being shocked by their response is wild."

Jody Hill stated:

"You ride the Elephants, and sometimes the Elephants ride you."

Anna Davis asked:

"What did they do to him? It's not his nature unless provoked."

Minerva Bartholomew Hanley commented:

"Well, look, they’re all just standing there like they want more of it. But when that elephant comes back, they’re gonna get the running shoes back on."

