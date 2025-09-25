A video showing a man recklessly confronting a wild elephant has sparked outrage in South Africa, with many condemning his actions as irresponsible and dangerous

The incident has raised concerns about wildlife safety and the importance of respecting animals' natural habitats, with an expert emphasising the need for serious consequences for such behaviour

The online community has strongly criticised the man's actions, with many expressing anger and disbelief at his decision to stand his ground and irritate the elephant, putting himself and others at risk

A video of a man confronting a wild elephant in the middle of a road has sparked outrage in South Africa, with many warning that such reckless behaviour endangers both people and wildlife.

A man in South Africa dragged a guy who showed no professionalism when interacting with an elephant in a video. Image: Nick Duranty/Facebook and Anup Shah/Getty Images

The footage shared by Nick Duranty shows the man standing in the animal’s path as it attempted to walk through. Instead of moving aside, the individual began clapping his hands and making noises, seemingly to irritate the elephant. The massive creature appeared agitated but continued moving forward, while the man stood his ground.

Nick Duranty, who voiced his concerns about the man in the video, condemned his actions as irresponsible and dangerous. He stated that the stunt was not only a risk to the man involved but also to other guests who might have been nearby.

"There was no need for this at all. You give the elephant the space in its natural environment, and you allow it to walk off. It was not destroying fences; it was not destroying a lodge; it was not harming anyone. Now you are putting yourself in danger, and you are putting your guests in danger, all for entertainment. It's not funny, it's really, really not funny, and we need more serious consequences for this...This needs to stop."

In his caption, posted on his Facebook on 20 September 2025, the ranger and social media users stressed the following:

"Please do not mess with wild, dangerous animals like this in the bush!! This is dangerous!!"

South Africans online were quick to weigh in, with many expressing anger and disbelief at the man’s actions as the video went viral, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

A man called out another for his reckless behaviour towards a wild elephant in a video that sparked outrage. Image: Nick Duranty

Mzansi is not impressed by the man's behaviour with wildlife

The online community of South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man's behaviour, saying:

Herco Engelbrecht said:

"He thinks he is the elephant whisperer."

Gideon Strydom wrote:

"All games until elephant traps him pancake flat, then it's even more funny."

Alfonsias H. Haamanjanji added:

"He was protecting himself. Retreating or showing fear would have resulted in his death."

Karen Kuhne Kleynhans shared:

"Omw! Flippin irresponsible!"

Helena Tsekos replied:

"💯Agree that the ranger should be removed, that's instigating a dangerous response, and that elephant has every right to do so."

Navin Vallabhbhai commented:

"Trying to be brave, but it’s very dangerous!"

Watch the video below:

