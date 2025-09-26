A mother was filmed in a state of panic after rushing to her garage to find her little son playing fearlessly with a long snake

The suspenseful clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, where it went viral, attracting millions of views and thousands of comments

Social media users were astonished by the boy's calm nature, with many jokingly comparing him to General Mkhwanazi for his fearlessness

A mother was called to witness a terrifying moment of her son, Harrison's, dangerous playtime that captured the attention of many social media users.

The suspenseful clip, shared by TikTok user @barstoolsports, was met with a wave of astonishment and nervous humour from viewers who were in disbelief at the boy's calmness in the situation.

The video starts with the mother rushing to the front of her garage, her voice filled with panic. Her little boy, Harrison, is seen holding a long snake by the head and the middle part. The mom urgently calls for Harrison to wait, wanting him to let go of the dangerous reptile. Harrison, however, is unfazed.

The boy handles the snake like a pro

He calmly explains that the snake was climbing up the hill when he caught it and suggests they put it in a bucket. The mom quickly responds with a firm "No!" Seeing that Harrison has no plans to release his catch, his older brother joins the scene to try to convince him to let it go.

When he sees that Harrison is determined, the older brother also gets frustrated and gives a firm "Do it." Harrison, however, tries harder to convince his mom and brother to allow him to keep it, calmly pleading, "Please."

SA comments on the boy's fearless nature

The viral video garnered 15.4M views, 900K likes, and 20.6K comments from social media users who were completely astonished. Many viewers admitted they would have run and left him there, expressing serious fear of snakes. They commended the mom for staying calm and trying to handle the situation. Some said the boy had found himself a friend and was not willing to let it go.

Others jokingly compared Harrison to South Africa’s beloved General Mkhwanazi, whose nature is to face danger head-on with no fear. His calm demeanour while holding the snake resonated with the General's fearlessness. The post served as a reminder that a child's innocence can sometimes turn into a dangerous situation.

User @RTW_by_MD commented:

"Harrison, listen to your mom, please."

User @janisto joked:

"In South Africa, another name for Harrison is General Mkhwanazi."

User @madddelyneee🇵🇷 added:

"This isn't Harrison's first time handling a snake 💀."

User @Joyce shared:

"Kids aren’t scared of anything, bro😭."

User @snowflake13ly said:

"The older sibling was sick of mom's gentle parenting. He was like; Not today! Put it down 🗣️😂!"

User @xhar.rison commented:

"Harrison is brave 🥺."

