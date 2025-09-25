A woman shared two AI-generated photos of herself and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, leaving social media users confused and shocked

The controversial video was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a diverse online community

Many social media users were unimpressed, with many warning the woman that she was playing with danger and disrespecting a married man

A young lady's playful post of fake photos with General Mkhwanazi caused outrage online. Image: @ase.mahle_ii

A woman's AI-generated photos featuring herself and the National Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, have caused a stir on social media and sparked a wider conversation about the potential dangers of AI.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @ase.mahle_ii, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were confused and outraged by the post.

The post starts with a slide showing a photo of the woman leaning her head on General Mkhwanazi's shoulder and holding his arm, smiling for the camera. The General is dressed in a police uniform, looking straight at the camera with an emotion totally different to that of the young lady.

The woman's AI photos with Mkhwanazi

In the second picture, the Lieutenant is in a police uniform, also wearing a leather jacket. He has his hand around the woman’s waist, and the other hand holding hers.

Social media users were unimpressed with the post and warned that the lady was disrespecting the General's wife. Image: Prostock-Studio

SA is outraged by the AI pictures

The controversial post attracted massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who called out the young lady. Many lambasted the woman for her actions, saying the man was married and that his wife should be respected. They argued that posting such content may cause trouble in his household.

Some warned the woman, saying she was playing with danger, as the General mentioned very dangerous names and that pretending to have links with him might put her life in danger. Others mentioned that a woman on X was ordered to apologise and given a time frame for posting similar content. The comments section was filled with anger, warnings, and advice.

User @Lilita_i said:

"Let’s respect the wife🥺."

User @Mfundo Nkosi commented:

"The Lt General is a married family man. Show respect, guys, Respect 🙏."

User @tk shared:

"As soon as you get lifted high, the enemy will try by all means to bring you down. This is what is happening here to disgrace this man."

User @fifikwena noted:

"AI is going to get many people into a lot of trouble, I promise you nizothi ngasho (mark my words)."

User @thejoker shared:

"This AI will get people in trouble. He can easily sue because it can compromise his marriage."

User @flavaviews said:

"Honestly, I thought the idea of hiding the family was ideal. Please keep his life private."

See the TikTok video slides below:

