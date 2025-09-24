A heartwarming video of a father and his toddler having a cute jam session at home to a popular Amapiano song left social media users in awe

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok, where it attracted massive views and comments from an excited online audience

Social media users were in love with the duo, with many joking about the toddler's babbling rap and calling him the Minister of Enjoyment

A young boy took to the dance floor after hearing the late Killa Kau's hit song. Image: @cazzie_and_zay

A man’s playful video of him and his toddler having a fun jam session captured the hearts of the online community.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @cazzie_and_zay, garnered many views, likes, and comments from viewers who shared a wave of laughter and affection.

The video shows @cazzie_and_zay and his toddler having a cute jam session at home, listening to an Amapiano song by the late Killa Kau, 'Ama Neighbour'. As the song starts, the little boy, who isn't able to articulate himself yet, begins rapping in baby language.

The father and son jam session

The father comes forward, playfully confronting him and saying they can't listen to the same song 12 times. The toddler, however, is not bothered and continues enjoying himself, moving around in the open space and singing along to the song.

At this stage, the song has started getting to a more fun part, prompting the dad to show off his well-executed dance moves. The toddler, on the other hand, has not stopped, moving up and down in the open space, singing along to the song.

Social media users loved the father and his son, calling the toddler a vibe. Image: Carlos Barquero

SA loves the daddy and son duo

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of love between the father and his son. Many said his baby language rap part would make a nice remix, while remembering the late singer.

Some jokingly said the fact that he knew the lyrics meant he was a groovist. Others said the baby was a vibe, calling him the Minister of Enjoyment. The comments section overflowed with laughter, humour, and love for the duo.

User @Aaron said:

"This baby is a whole vibe 😅."

User @kayleen joked:

"The first kid to make a Chinese intro on an Amapiano beat 😂."

User @Chesne shared:

"Father of the year."

User @Obviously_CoNz teased:

"Son, I've missed you 😭❤️, but thank you for explaining where you've been at the beginning of the video. Apology accepted by the groove and singing along 😭❤️."

User @💐Yomhlaba🇿🇦 commented:

"A young grooviest. We are claiming this young lad. He is ours🔥."

User @rossie said:

"That intro was fire🔥."

Watch the TikTok video below:

