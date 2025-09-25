A church pastor was filmed dancing to a popular Amapiano hit as he was leaving the church, showcasing his bubbly and fun-loving personality

The energetic clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, and it went viral, sparking joy and laughter online

Social media users were entertained, with many saying they needed more lighthearted church moments and wishing to attend a service at his church

A local church pastor left social media users completely entertained after sharing a video of himself dancing to an Amapiano hit song.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @rampulane0, was met with a wave of amusement and admiration from viewers who said they'd visit his church.

The video starts with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa (ELCSA) pastor dancing to the hit song "Dlala Ka Yona" by DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy & Enny Man Da Guitar ft. Focalistic as he was leaving the church.

The pastor, who looked like he was still keen to stay and enjoy himself, headed towards the door with other congregants heading the same way.

The church plays an Amapiano jam

Feeling the popular jam, two men walking beside him said something which made him laugh while still dancing. Just before he stepped out of the door, he did a one-legged move that included a few jumps, letting his bubbly personality shine.

Mzansi adores the lively pastor

The video garnered 718K views, 48K likes, and 1.1K comments from social media users who were entertained by the man of God. Many said they needed more lighthearted church moments like those to show that pastors are also normal human beings.

Some said if churches were more relatable, like the pastor's ELCSA, they would attend, blaming their non-attendance on boredom. Others asked for the location of the church, calling the pastor a vibe and saying they wouldn't miss a service.

User @VTK commented:

"Those who see no shame, just a person who is happy and still preaching God's word, let’s gather here for the Bishop❤️."

User @user2363239113948 said:

"Kune mpilo (there's life) after church."

User @Nokonwaba Zulu added:

"The pastor's a retired groovist😂, ngaze ngahleka (I burst out in laughter)😂."

User @tauza shared:

"One thing I love about ELCSA pastors is that they don’t deprive themselves of a nice time😭. We once bumped into our pastor at the groove, and we started drinking together. The following day, we were there at church praising the Lord🤣❤."

User @Lebzmac_haba commented:

"People end up leaving church because they make it look boring. He is a vibe indeed."

User @Jana said:

"My kind of Man of God. Let's dance and worship in the house of God with joy 😂."

