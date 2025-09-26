A man shared a heartwarming video of himself spoiling his wife with a romantic lunch date in the back of his Peugeot double cab

The beautiful clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an online audience who were moved

Social media users loved the man’s thoughtfulness, with many praising him for being a caring husband and wishing for the same kind of love

A loving husband spoiled his wife with a romantic picnic. Image: @manzezulu50

Source: TikTok

A local husband's sweet and romantic picnic gesture captured the hearts of social media users, who loved the amount of effort he put into spoiling his wife.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @manzezulu50, was met with an outpouring of love and admiration from viewers who noted that he was ready to be a husband when he got married.

The video starts with the couple pulling up to a quiet spot in a park. The man, @manzezulu50, jumps into the back of his Peugeot double cab and starts setting up a romantic lunch date. He places a rug to cover the floor and starts opening a gold foldable mini table, which he dresses up gorgeously in gold and white accessories. He follows with placemats and plates and even has a candle holder, all matching the colour theme.

The perfect romantic picnic date

The man then puts the goodies they bought at Woolworths, which included muffins, cheese and crackers, strawberries, and water, on the table. He also adds flowers for decoration and pillows for cushions. Once he is done, he goes to open the door for his wife, who had been sitting like a princess inside the van while he prepared. The lovebirds then have a beautiful moment, feeding each other strawberries.

Social media users were moved by the gesture and praised the man for loving his wife loudly. @manzezulu50

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the picnic date

The video garnered 939K views, 86K likes, and 600 comments from social media users who were moved by the gesture. Many users said the man was ready to be a husband when he got married, which is why he shows affection effortlessly. Some said the wife was blessed to have such a caring man and wished for the same kind of love. Others noted the importance of having a van, saying it had multiple uses.

User @Amirah Keneilwe said:

"This is a man who wanted to be a husband 🙌🏼."

User @Khanya shared:

"The importance of having a van grows every day! Beautiful setup ❤."

User @Ntshosho Phikela commented:

"I am coming to you as a brother to another brother. Don't do this to us. Keep the standard low, please. These women will be asking us this kanti kwabhala alikho (we don't have anything) 🤣."

User @Owami Mkhize added:

"You guys mustn’t change your altar 🙌❤."

User @Olwethu Mabaso shared:

"Oh, what a blessed wife😭❤️."

User @123456789000000 commented:

"Your parents must be proud of you 🥰. We need this more in our African communities. This is priceless."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News