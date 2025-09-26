“What a Blessed Wife”: Husband Treats His Wife to Romantic Date in the Back of His Bakkie, SA Moved
- A man shared a heartwarming video of himself spoiling his wife with a romantic lunch date in the back of his Peugeot double cab
- The beautiful clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an online audience who were moved
- Social media users loved the man’s thoughtfulness, with many praising him for being a caring husband and wishing for the same kind of love
A local husband's sweet and romantic picnic gesture captured the hearts of social media users, who loved the amount of effort he put into spoiling his wife.
The clip, shared by TikTok user @manzezulu50, was met with an outpouring of love and admiration from viewers who noted that he was ready to be a husband when he got married.
The video starts with the couple pulling up to a quiet spot in a park. The man, @manzezulu50, jumps into the back of his Peugeot double cab and starts setting up a romantic lunch date. He places a rug to cover the floor and starts opening a gold foldable mini table, which he dresses up gorgeously in gold and white accessories. He follows with placemats and plates and even has a candle holder, all matching the colour theme.
The perfect romantic picnic date
The man then puts the goodies they bought at Woolworths, which included muffins, cheese and crackers, strawberries, and water, on the table. He also adds flowers for decoration and pillows for cushions. Once he is done, he goes to open the door for his wife, who had been sitting like a princess inside the van while he prepared. The lovebirds then have a beautiful moment, feeding each other strawberries.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA reacts to the picnic date
The video garnered 939K views, 86K likes, and 600 comments from social media users who were moved by the gesture. Many users said the man was ready to be a husband when he got married, which is why he shows affection effortlessly. Some said the wife was blessed to have such a caring man and wished for the same kind of love. Others noted the importance of having a van, saying it had multiple uses.
User @Amirah Keneilwe said:
"This is a man who wanted to be a husband 🙌🏼."
User @Khanya shared:
"The importance of having a van grows every day! Beautiful setup ❤."
User @Ntshosho Phikela commented:
"I am coming to you as a brother to another brother. Don't do this to us. Keep the standard low, please. These women will be asking us this kanti kwabhala alikho (we don't have anything) 🤣."
User @Owami Mkhize added:
"You guys mustn’t change your altar 🙌❤."
User @Olwethu Mabaso shared:
"Oh, what a blessed wife😭❤️."
User @123456789000000 commented:
"Your parents must be proud of you 🥰. We need this more in our African communities. This is priceless."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News marriage-related articles
- An American couple who permanently relocated to Cape Town questioned their decision after visiting Durban and being captivated by its unique charm and rich culture.
- A young married couple shared a list of unspoken rules that they follow to maintain their strong relationship, and Mzansi was touched.
- A heartbroken wife shared a post about the end of her 16-year marriage after her husband left her for another woman, and Mzansi rallied to comfort her.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za